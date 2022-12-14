Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights Ballot

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

An attempt to overturn a City Council decision that revoked a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization proposal has been submitted by activists in Texas with what they claim to be sufficient signatures to be placed on the ballot in Harker Heights.

Photo by Tweet by GroundGameTX

Ground Game Texas, which supported many effective municipal decriminalization initiatives that were voted on this year, is also against a departing district attorney's request that the state attorney general expresses a view on a different reform item that was decisively approved in San Marcos.

Activists in Harker Heights launched a petition campaign to get the decriminalization proposal back on the ballot after the City Council moved to repeal it only weeks after voters passed it in the November election.

For the ordinance to be placed on the city's May 2023 ballot, organizers needed to gather 348 legally valid signatures from Harker Heights residents. Ground Game Texas said at a news conference on Monday that they had provided the city with more than 600 signatures.

Julie Oliver, executive director of Ground Game Texas, said :

By voting to repeal Prop A, the Harker Heights City Council sent a clear message to their constituents that they don’t respect the will of the voters or the democracy they participate in. These antidemocratic politicians are trying to throw away the votes of more than 5,000 Harker Heights residents—but we won’t let them. With this new referendum, Ground Game Texas will ensure the will of voters isn’t trampled on by their local elected officials.

A municipal official earlier stated that they would handle the document in accordance with our charter when they received petitions for the vote to repeal the law.

In the election last month, Ground Game Texas had a number of victories, with municipal decriminalization passing in Denton, Elgin, and Killeen in addition to Harker Heights and San Marcos.

Activists are keenly watching a new move by Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau, who requested a legal opinion on the San Marcos decriminalization proposal from state Attorney General Ken Paxton. So far, only Harker Heights has taken steps to completely repeal the initiative.