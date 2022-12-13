A Broken Marijuana Social Equity Program, Michigan Struggles to Get Enough License Holders

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Michigan’s marijuana social equity initiative, which is intended to lessen entrance barriers for people affected by marijuana legislation, is ineffective.

Only 155 social equity license holders out of the roughly 3,100 permits given so far have social equity licenses , three years after the sale of marijuana for adult recreational use became legal in the state. In only September, the Cannabis Regulatory Agency granted 122 standard adult-use permits.

And it's relatively common knowledge who is eligible for a social equity license. The state has a requirement for equity applicants to get up to a 75% discount on state application and license costs, which vary from $1,000 to $24,000 per license. The state leaves the actual licensing to municipalities.

One of the following three requirements must be met by the applicant: be convicted of a marijuana-related offense (25% reduction for misdemeanors, 40% reduction for felonies); be a resident of a community for at least five years that have been disproportionately affected by marijuana laws; and/or be registered as a primary caregiver under the Michigan Medical Marihuana Act for at least two years between 2008 and 2017 (10% reduction in fees).

According to the state's definition, a disproportionately impacted community is any municipality where the percentage of people living in poverty is at least 20% and marijuana-related convictions are higher than the state median. MJBizDaily estimates that there are 184 villages in all across the state.

Any resident of the majority of the state's college towns, such as East Lansing, Allendale, or Marquette, can apply for equity, for example.

The truth is that fee reductions don't really help applicants finish the process of launching a cultivation or retail operation. For example, a grower must have a security system that might cost up to $500,000 installed. Not to mention the expensive real estate prices that result from the zoning restrictions.

The same-asset sales before and after marijuana-related uses were approved were compared by the Detroit office of appraisal company BBG, and those values increased by a factor of three to nine.

Marijuana is unquestionably a wealthy person's game. Any type of marijuana business requires access to finance that only the already rich or those with connections to wealthy investors and resources have.

To be honest, a candidate from the lower- or lower-middle class from Detroit, Flint, or Tecumseh who has a felony drug record has minimal chance of actually succeeding in launching a marijuana business. Any new participant in the market requires extremely deep funds to survive the current industry's fast consolidation and failures, with costs for an ounce of marijuana flower falling to just $102.65.

With money from its Social Equity Cannabis Business Development Fund, the state also provides low-interest loans.

The state's cannabis social equity program will continue to rank among the poorest in the nation until it seriously considers developing a low-interest loan or grant program.