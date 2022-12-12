Around 44,000 Cannabis Cases Set To Be Erased, Connecticut Governor Announces

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Gov. Ned Lamont's office in Connecticut announced this week that as of January 1, 2023, about 44,000 state-level cannabis convictions will be expunged.

Ned Lamont, the Democratic governor of Connecticut, declared that thousands of people who were convicted of possessing marijuana will have their charges completely or partially dropped. The legalization of adult-use cannabis in the state in 2021 is intimately related to the expungement policy.

Lamont said via a press release :

On January 1, thousands of people in Connecticut will have low-level cannabis convictions automatically erased due to the cannabis legalization bill we enacted last year. Especially as Connecticut employers seek to fill hundreds of thousands of job openings, an old conviction for low-level cannabis possession should not hold someone back from pursuing their career, housing, professional, and educational aspirations.

According to the news, people whose charges are dropped will be free to inform potential employers, landlords, and educational institutions that their convictions were false.

The charges against anyone who was found guilty of having four ounces or less of cannabis between January 1, 2000, and September 30, 2015, would be immediately dismissed on January 1, 2023, according to the expungement plan.

The adult-use cannabis law in Connecticut was approved by Lamont in June 2021, and sales are anticipated to begin early the following year.

In October, President Joe Biden pardoned all federal convictions for cannabis possession and urged governors throughout the country to do the same at the state level.