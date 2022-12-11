$1.6 Million Worth of Cannabis Sold in the First Week by Rhode Island Dispensaries, According to Reports

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

During the first week of regulated recreational sales in Rhode Island, cannabis shops there generated combined sales of $1.6 million.

During the first week of adult-use sales in Rhode Island, marijuana retailers there together sold more than $1.63 million worth of the drug, according to WPRI .

The overall cannabis sales include $845,400 in medicinal marijuana sales and around $786,000 in cannabis for adult use. Adult-use cannabis sales in the state are taxed at 20%, while medicinal sales are only subject to the state's 7% sales tax. The state may anticipate receiving around $133,600 in cannabis taxes from the first week, with about $23,500 of those taxes going to the local governments that house the stores.

For comparison, the state's medicinal marijuana sales during the final week of October were slightly over $1 million.

Rhode Island has ceased collecting fees for medical cannabis patients to register or renew their registration for the program, in addition to the start of adult-use sales on December 1. The loss of cannabis-related court expenses as a result of the widespread dismissal of marijuana possession charges would also result in lesser state income, according to projections.

The state's Office of Management and Budget estimated that the projected $5.9 million in cannabis tax income for this fiscal year will only leave it with a net profit of just $368,000.

This year, Rhode Island became the 19th state in the union to legalize cannabis for adult use. According to the law, people 21 and older are permitted to buy and possess up to an ounce of marijuana, maintain up to 10 ounces of marijuana at home, and cultivate up to six marijuana plants at home.