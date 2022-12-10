Cannabis Regulators Shared Guidance for Retailers Interested in Providing Cannabis Delivery Services in NY

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The legalization of cannabis in New York has resulted in the publishing of guidelines for adult-use shops interested in offering cannabis delivery services, paving the way for the first sales before licensees have storefronts and enabling both motorized and bicycle deliveries.

The new guidelines were released by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) weeks after it announced the first Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses had been approved, signaling that the start of recreational sales is about to come.

While their shops are being constructed by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, the rules allow licensees to fulfill deliveries from a warehouse site (DASNY).

Adults aged 21 and above could place prepaid purchases over the phone or online as per the delivery regulations. There is a cap of 25 delivery personnel for any company offering the service.

In light of the earlier expectation that sales wouldn't begin until DASNY completed the CAURD stores, the publication of these recommendations signals a change in how regulators are pursuing the opening of the adult-use market.

Although the agency did announce this week that it had signed the first lease for a cannabis retailing business, there has been some contention about the way DASNY has handled the rollout.

The Office of Cannabis Management said:

DASNY will continue the work of securing retail locations and locations will be matched with licensees as they become available. CAURD Licensees will be able to receive approval from the Office of Cannabis Management to begin delivery to customers, jumpstarting sales of New York cannabis products with a model that will help them compete while providing options to licensee-entrepreneurs as they build new adult-use cannabis businesses.

Medical Marijuana in New York

Through the Compassionate Care Act, marijuana for medical purposes became legal in New York in July 2014. As a consequence, medicinal marijuana products became legal to possess and buy from state-licensed dispensaries by both patients and their caregivers.

The Act also established the NYS Medicinal Marijuana Program, a division of the Department of Health in charge of granting identification cards to individuals who meet the requirements for medical marijuana use.

Governor Andrew Cuomo of the state listed Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) as a qualifying diagnosis for marijuana treatment in November 2017 in honor of Veterans Day. 2017 marked a year of significant advancement for medical marijuana in New York with the addition of chronic pain by the New York Department of Health to the list of qualifying ailments for a medical card in NY.

One of the defining states in the continuous wave of marijuana legalization throughout the US in 2021 is New York, which on March 31, 2021, became the 16th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

New York is the third state to legalize marijuana by Senate consensus, joining Illinois and Vermont in doing so.