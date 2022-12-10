Brian Hanna to Continue as Head of The Michigan’s Cannabis Regulatory Agency, Governor Announces

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

After serving as the state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency's acting executive director for more than two months, Brian Hanna was named the agency's permanent executive director on Friday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Photo by Photo by Matthias Zomer

From the Michigan State Police, where he most recently worked as an analyst in the Lansing computer crimes branch, Hanna returned to the CRA on September 19. Before leaving the CRA in March of this year, he worked there as an investigations manager for more than four years. He had previously worked for the MSP as a manager of criminal intelligence.

The state's top regulator has already stepped up enforcement, something the business community has previously pleaded with the government to do more of.

The Green Culture dispensary in Flint had its medicinal and recreational marijuana licenses canceled by the CRA on November 15 because it was selling joints made of unapproved marijuana.

In a press statement, the agency said that Green Culture was offering pre-roll joints of the marijuana variety ACF Moonrock Acai Haze that had not been examined by a licensed laboratory or recorded in the state's Metrc marijuana tracking database.

The CRA wants to have Green Culture's license permanently revoked.

The industry, particularly the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association, which represents some of the biggest grow operations in the state, is celebrating Hanna's selection.

Shelly Edgerton, board chair of the MCMA, said:

The MCMA applauds Gov. Whitmer for naming Mr. Hanna as permanent CRA director at such a critical time in Michigan’s regulated cannabis industry. In less than three months, Mr. Hanna has already proven to be a strong partner and ally in cracking down on Michigan’s massive illicit market and ramping-up enforcement in the licensed industry. Mr. Hanna’s leadership and actions have sent a clear message that everyone must follow the law and play by the rules.

Edgerton continued:

Mr. Hanna’s years of experience in CRA field investigations and law enforcement will be essential in addressing the illicit market, which threatens public health and puts jobs, businesses and opportunities at risk. We appreciate Gov. Whitmer making this important appointment that will help Michigan move toward a stable, regulated market in which consumers have access to safe, quality cannabis products and bad actors are held accountable.

The marijuana business is certain that illegal marijuana from the black market that is entering the legal market is a big factor in the low costs. From more than $500 per ounce just 18 months ago, the average price of marijuana throughout the state has dropped to $102.65.

Hanna was appointed following the state's announcement that Andrew Brisbo, the organization's first executive director, would step down from his position to lead the Bureau of Construction Codes within the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The biggest companies in the sector have discreetly criticized Brisbo for not taking a tougher approach against caregivers who are supplying the medical marijuana system and the black market for marijuana.

Additionally, Hanna formerly held the positions of captain in the United States Army Reserve and deputy sheriff in Kalamazoo County. In 2010, she deployed to Afghanistan on a combat mission. Western Michigan University awarded Hanna a criminal justice bachelor's degree.