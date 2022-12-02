Virginia Crime Commission Set to Vote on Measures to Reduce Stoned Driving

William Davis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

In the latest attempt by the commonwealth to hammer out its new adult-use cannabis legislation, officials in Virginia are looking into measures to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after becoming high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxfaJ_0jV9M7b300
Photo byImage by Netto Figueiredo from Pixabay

This month, the Virginia Crime Commission—a division of the General Assembly entrusted with researching criminal law issues and formulating recommendations—discussed some potential measures law enforcement agencies might take to combat impaired driving. The group is scheduled to convene on December 5 to begin drafting its recommendations for the upcoming parliamentary session.

The Virginian Pilot reported:

One thing under consideration at the commission’s Nov. 16 meeting: changing state law to allow roadside screening devices in which officers and deputies can have a driver swab his or her cheek in order to gather saliva to test for marijuana and other drugs.

According to Virginia officials, the oral fluid tests being considered to identify marijuana intoxication are comparable to a first breath test, a roadside alcohol test. Although the test findings cannot be used as evidence in court, they can be used in conjunction with other evidence to establish probable cause for additional blood testing.

Kristen Howard, Executive Director of the Virginia Crime Commission, told the Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot:

You swab the inside of someone’s mouth, and you get a positive or negative and it just gives you some indicators. It’s designed to hone in on the recentness of use — how many hours ago you used this drug.

The actions follow a poll by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) that shows many Virginians felt comfortable using marijuana while driving.

According to the poll, around 23% of respondents claimed they had used marijuana in the previous three months, and 14% of drivers in the state admitted to driving under the influence numerous times in the previous year.

About a third of fatal vehicle accidents in Virginia included an intoxicated driver, according to statistics presented at the conference on November 16. However, there is no reliable information on the number of DUIs that are caused by drug use rather than alcohol use.

The Department of Forensic Science does not currently test for drugs unless a person has a blood alcohol concentration of less than.10. When the Department of Forensic Science tests all samples in instances involving impaired drivers for drugs in early 2023, this should start to alter.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# virginia news# cannabis law# politics# cannabis news# medical cannabis

Comments / 5

Published by

William Davis is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. He has been covering cannabis-related stories for many years and has been involved in educating readers about the potential benefits this tabooed plant can have.

Sheridan, WY
2130 followers

More from William Davis

Minnesota State

MN Medical Cannabis Program Update: New Qualifying Conditions Added to the List

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will now be included on the list of eligible health conditions for enrollment in the state's Medical Marijuana Program, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday. According to state officials, the new qualifying requirements will start to take effect on August 1st, 2023, in accordance with state legislation.

Read full story
5 comments

Todd Johnson, Cannabis Industry Veteran, Named Executive Director of Cannabis Trade Association in NJ

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association (NJCTA) announced industry veteran Todd Johnson as its new executive director in order to better address the complex issues affecting New Jersey's legal cannabis business and come together around member projects.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Twenty-One States Have Legalized Recreational Cannabis Use, Is Oklahoma Next?

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. When voters in Oklahoma choose whether to decriminalize recreational cannabis use in March, the state might offer an interesting case study as the decades-long campaign to legalize cannabis state-by-state approaches its halfway point.

Read full story
16 comments

Rhode Island’s First Adult-Use Cannabis Sales to Begin on December 1st, Gov. Dan McKee Announces

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's first retail sales of cannabis for recreational use will start this week, on December 1, according to a statement from the governor of Rhode Island.

Read full story
Iowa State

Iowa Regulators Favor Creating Cannabis Task Force to Explore Federal Exemption for State MMP

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The legislature should establish a legal task force to investigate requesting an exception to preserve the state's constrained medicinal cannabis program from federal intrusion, according to a recommendation made by a regulatory body in Iowa.

Read full story
5 comments
Michigan State

Interchange Michigan Welcomed 80 Leading Cannabis Companies – Exceeding Expectations

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Marijuana Venture officially expanded the incredibly popular Interchange event outside of the Pacific Northwest in October, inviting more than 80 top cannabis firms to Michigan for two days of speed networking.

Read full story
2 comments

Underserved Communities And Minority Businesses to Benefit From the Adult-Use Cannabis Legalization in New York

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The initial 175 dispensary licenses issued by the state under New York's legalization plan are reserved for individuals most harmed by cannabis prohibition.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

45 Minors in Massachusetts Have Received Permission to Consume Medical Cannabis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. In Massachusetts, 45 kids who obtained the necessary recommendations from both a pediatrician and another doctor were given authorization by state authorities to lawfully ingest medical cannabis. Six of those children's moms recently came forward to discuss the difficult choices that compelled them to look for legal medicinal cannabis for their severely ill or handicapped children.

Read full story
72 comments

36 Cannabis Stores Received Recreational Pot Sale Licenses in New York - Check the List

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards.com. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The first retail cannabis license holders in New York state were announced on Monday (check the complete list below). This is the latest step in a lengthy process fraught with legal red tape, and it brings the Empire State closer to realizing the economic benefits that other states have recently experienced from recreational marijuana sales.

Read full story
Illinois State

Researchers at the Southern Illinois University-Carbondale Examining the Use of Cannabis for Ovarian Cancer

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Since the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, Dr. Dale Buchanan has been interested in the potential of cannabis to cure cancer. He is a founding member of the Cannabis Science Center at SIU researcher and also a professor of physiology at the institution.

Read full story
5 comments
Connecticut State

Opening of Recreational Cannabis Stores Likely To Be Delayed Until 2023 in Connecticut

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. It's probable that Connecticut's eagerly awaited recreational marijuana store opening won't happen until the beginning of the next year. The administration had set a deadline for retail establishments to open at the end of this year, but that deadline now looks improbable.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade May Feature Cannabis Brand Cookies

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. This week marks the return of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will feature performances by stars including Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, and Ziggy Marley.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Hero Project USA to Offer Free Cannabis to Military Veterans in Michigan

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Center for PTSD, up to 20% of veterans who participated in the armed battle have received a PTSD diagnosis since then.

Read full story
1 comments
Oregon State

45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.

Read full story
13 comments
Kingfisher County, OK

Execution of Four Chinese Nationals Reported at a Cannabis Farm in Oklahoma

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for a man after a shooting at a cannabis farm in Kingfisher County, northwest of Oklahoma City, where they claim four Chinese nationals were murdered and another was injured.

Read full story
24 comments
Minnesota State

Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.

Read full story
190 comments
Michigan State

117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.

Read full story
17 comments
Maryland State

Rapid Change Expected in Cannabis Industry - What’s Next Following the Mid-Term Elections?

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The clearest victory for the industry this election season may have been the adoption of ballot measures legalizing adult-use cannabis in Maryland and Missouri.

Read full story
3 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Hits $1 Billion in Cannabis Sales Revenue Despite the Continued Decline in Sales

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Despite the general decline in revenues, the market has surpassed $1 billion with three reporting months left in the year. Arizonans spent more than $1.4 billion on cannabis items in 2021.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy