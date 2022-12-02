Virginia Crime Commission Set to Vote on Measures to Reduce Stoned Driving

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

In the latest attempt by the commonwealth to hammer out its new adult-use cannabis legislation, officials in Virginia are looking into measures to discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after becoming high.

This month, the Virginia Crime Commission—a division of the General Assembly entrusted with researching criminal law issues and formulating recommendations—discussed some potential measures law enforcement agencies might take to combat impaired driving. The group is scheduled to convene on December 5 to begin drafting its recommendations for the upcoming parliamentary session.

One thing under consideration at the commission’s Nov. 16 meeting: changing state law to allow roadside screening devices in which officers and deputies can have a driver swab his or her cheek in order to gather saliva to test for marijuana and other drugs.

According to Virginia officials, the oral fluid tests being considered to identify marijuana intoxication are comparable to a first breath test, a roadside alcohol test. Although the test findings cannot be used as evidence in court, they can be used in conjunction with other evidence to establish probable cause for additional blood testing.

Kristen Howard, Executive Director of the Virginia Crime Commission, told the Daily Press and Virginian-Pilot:

You swab the inside of someone’s mouth, and you get a positive or negative and it just gives you some indicators. It’s designed to hone in on the recentness of use — how many hours ago you used this drug.

The actions follow a poll by the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) that shows many Virginians felt comfortable using marijuana while driving.

According to the poll, around 23% of respondents claimed they had used marijuana in the previous three months, and 14% of drivers in the state admitted to driving under the influence numerous times in the previous year.

About a third of fatal vehicle accidents in Virginia included an intoxicated driver, according to statistics presented at the conference on November 16. However, there is no reliable information on the number of DUIs that are caused by drug use rather than alcohol use.

The Department of Forensic Science does not currently test for drugs unless a person has a blood alcohol concentration of less than.10. When the Department of Forensic Science tests all samples in instances involving impaired drivers for drugs in early 2023, this should start to alter.