MN Medical Cannabis Program Update: New Qualifying Conditions Added to the List

Irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will now be included on the list of eligible health conditions for enrollment in the state's Medical Marijuana Program, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday. According to state officials, the new qualifying requirements will start to take effect on August 1st, 2023, in accordance with state legislation.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said :

We are adding the new qualifying conditions to allow patients more therapy options for conditions that can be debilitating.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a condition marked by discomfort or pain in the abdomen as well as irregular bowel motions that can cause bloating, diarrhea, constipation, or both.

A common feature of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is recurrent, intrusive thoughts that can be extremely upsetting and anxiety-inducing. This may cause the individual to act in ways they feel forced to in order to lessen their misery.

According to research, those who have these ailments can benefit from taking medicinal marijuana to alleviate their symptoms.

As in previous years, MDH held a formal petition process to gather feedback from the general public on prospective qualifying medical conditions and medical marijuana delivery strategies. In June and July, Minnesotans filed petitions. A public comment period and review panel came next in the procedure.

With an estimated 10% of individuals having IBS and 1% matching the diagnostic requirements for OCD, the additional qualifying diseases offer a small extension to the state's Medical Marijuana Program , according to media sources.

In order to get feedback from the public on potential qualifying medical conditions and delivery modalities, the health department annually undertakes a formal petition procedure. This process is followed by a public comment period and a review panel.