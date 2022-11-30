Todd Johnson, Cannabis Industry Veteran, Named Executive Director of Cannabis Trade Association in NJ

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association (NJCTA) announced industry veteran Todd Johnson as its new executive director in order to better address the complex issues affecting New Jersey's legal cannabis business and come together around member projects.

Photo by Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Johnson's new responsibilities at NJCTA include coordinating both internal communication among member groups and external communication campaigns aimed at policymakers, public officials, and other stakeholders. Johnson is also one of the co-founders of Community Greenhouse, a cannabis business with a noble aim that just received a conditional license to run a retail dispensary in New Jersey.

Johnson said :

When this opportunity presented itself, I knew my passion for the industry and my professional experience equipped me with the tools needed to effectively carry out the Association’s mission. I look forward to working with our members to promote all that is good about New Jersey’s medical and recreational cannabis industry while we address issues and find solutions to challenges that affect our industry and operators.

Prior to this, Johnson worked for the NJCTA as its treasurer since 2020, managing the organization's spending and upholding a balanced budget while the association was heavily involved in outreach to inform state legislators, regulators, and the general public on policies needed to develop the state's legal cannabis market into a just and lucrative industry.

Johnson also served as an NJCTA Trustee on behalf of Justice Cannabis Co., a member company that operates in eight different states. Johnson oversaw the company's New Jersey operations as executive vice president and was in charge of setting up and running its New Jersey cultivation facility and dispensaries.

Johnson earned a bachelor's degree in economics with a focus on management from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

