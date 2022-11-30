Twenty-One States Have Legalized Recreational Cannabis Use, Is Oklahoma Next?

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

When voters in Oklahoma choose whether to decriminalize recreational cannabis use in March, the state might offer an interesting case study as the decades-long campaign to legalize cannabis state-by-state approaches its halfway point.

Currently, 21 states, including Missouri and Maryland, whose voters last month passed ballot initiatives, have legalized marijuana usage for recreational purposes.

However, voters in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota—states with firmly conservative politics that resemble Oklahoma more—rejected related ballot initiatives lately.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said :

It is still illegal federally. We should not have a checkerboard of jurisdiction across the states.

The largest religious organization in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Southern Baptists, declared in a statement that they think cannabis has devastated families and communities.

However, Oklahoma voters previously authorized a comprehensive medical marijuana program, which has resulted in among of the highest consumption rates in the country. This has laid the groundwork for what some people feel will be a favorable vote in less than four months.

Chris Walsh, CEO of MJBiz, said:

It’s hard to tell how this is going to play out in Oklahoma. It was surprising that Oklahoma legalized (medical marijuana in 2018). It's basically a Wild West, wide-open market now and we’ll see where voters decide to go next.

Since the legalization of medical marijuana four years ago, the cannabis sector has flourished across the state, with outlets in several small villages and metropolitan districts. Almost one in ten people who live in Oklahoma have a permit to buy and consume marijuana.

If legalized, recreational cannabis sales would be subject to a 15% excise tax, with a percentage of the proceeds going to state and municipal governments, courts, schools, drug rehabilitation centers, and local governments.

