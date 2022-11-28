Iowa Regulators Favor Creating Cannabis Task Force to Explore Federal Exemption for State MMP

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The legislature should establish a legal task force to investigate requesting an exception to preserve the state's constrained medicinal cannabis program from federal intrusion, according to a recommendation made by a regulatory body in Iowa.

Activist Carl Olsen proposed the creation of a task force at the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board meeting last week.

He said it should bring together legal professionals to “carefully review the state, federal and international drug laws to come up with an application for an exception” under federal statutes.

Olsen has been urging the state to make such an application for a while, and in 2020, the legislature did adopt a statute requiring the state to apply for the safeguards. But after months of waiting, the advocate last year sued the governor to force the state to submit the application, and as a result, one state agency started talking to federal authorities about the procedure.

Robert Shreck, a board member, said :

Olsen thinks that the state can obtain an exemption from the restrictions on cannabis and, as far as I can tell from reading what he’s done, and he’s been very persistent about this, I think he’s correct.

He continued:

This is the pathway to proceed to do this. It’s been done half-heartedly by some parts of our government…at least, it hasn’t gone forward and been successful. But I would whole-heartedly support Carl’s recommendation. And I would propose that the board make that recommendation.

A move to include Olsen's task force suggestion in the board's annual report to the legislature was made by Owen Parker, bureau chief of the Medical Cannabidiol Board at the Iowa Department of Public Health, and it was unanimously approved.

It's another humble victory for Olsen, whose previous lawsuit against the governor made headlines and appeared to spur the public health department to write letters to the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Department of Education about an exception to the marijuana law.

Medical Marijuana in Iowa

In Iowa, those who suffer from specific medical illnesses may use medicinal marijuana. The only need to legally acquire medicinal cannabis in Iowa is having a qualifying diagnosis for a medical card. An Iowa cannabis physician must first certify a patient for medicinal marijuana.

The Iowa MMP must be registered with, and a medical marijuana card issued to, the patient in order to verify that they are a patient.

It's crucial to remember that the Iowa MMP only permits doctors to prescribe medicinal cannabis to people who have been diagnosed with specific medical conditions. If you experience one of the following, your doctor may typically consider cannabis treatment for you:

a persistent medical issue that is often managed with a prescription drug and which may result in physical or mental dependence

a long-term medical illness that results in severe, crippling mental disturbances.