36 Cannabis Stores Received Recreational Pot Sale Licenses in New York - Check the List

The first retail cannabis license holders in New York state were announced on Monday (check the complete list below). This is the latest step in a lengthy process fraught with legal red tape, and it brings the Empire State closer to realizing the economic benefits that other states have recently experienced from recreational marijuana sales.
The first 36 retail licenses were made public by the state board. Out of the 900 applications, 28 of the first licenses were granted to private companies, while eight were handed to nonprofit organizations. According to authorities, in this initial round, up to 150 licenses are anticipated to be made available to private firms, while at least another 25 licenses would be set aside for charitable organizations.
Of the 36 licenses released on Monday, around a dozen went to companies in the five boroughs. The regulations then enter a 60-day period for public comment.
The state Office of Cannabis Management claims to have scrutinized 900 candidates before reducing its yearly approved list to the 36 that were announced on Monday at its 125th Street in Harlem headquarters. In order to go on to the next phase, applicants had to prove they had a strong presence in New York state.
You won't be able to purchase today or tomorrow because a company or organization still has to finish some paperwork after receiving a license. However, the first recreational marijuana stores in New York should be operational (and permitted to deliver) by December, which is just two weeks away. The announcement on Monday is only the first wave, too.
Moving forward, the board will receive license applications on a rolling basis for review.
The List
New York City
- Nube NYC LLC
- Carl M Anderson III
- Royal Leaf NY
- Gabbys Green LLC
- CGG Enterprises Inc.
- Suzanne M Furboter
- Anthony Crapanzano
- Smacked LLC
- Gabriel Marin
- Planet 51 LLC
- Florisun LLC
- Eastern Holdings 88 LLC
- SAMJNY Holdings LLC
Long Island
- Brian Stark Enterprises LLC
- Albert D Capraro
- Strain Stars LLC
- Root 13, LLC
- Growth Industries NY, LLC
- Keep it 100 LLC
- Hydo Phonics
Capital Region
- Stage One Cannabis LLC
- D-Andrews LLC
- Essential Fowers
- Capital District Cannabis & Wellness Inc.
Southern Tier
- William Durham
- Union Chill Cannabis NY LLC
Mohawk Valley
- Cured NY, LLC
North Country
- Brent L Rogers
Non Profits
- Housing Works Cannabis, LLC
- The Doe Store LLC - Doe Fund
- Urban Weeds LLC - Urban Upbound
- CWS Holdings I, LLC -- Challenge Industries
- NYCCABUDS - Center for Community Alternatives
- Kush & Kemet LLC - LIFE CAMPS
- On Point Cannabis, INC. - Broome County Urban League
- GOTHAM CAURD - STRIVE, Inc.
