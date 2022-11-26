36 Cannabis Stores Received Recreational Pot Sale Licenses in New York - Check the List

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quickmedcards.com. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The first retail cannabis license holders in New York state were announced on Monday (check the complete list below). This is the latest step in a lengthy process fraught with legal red tape, and it brings the Empire State closer to realizing the economic benefits that other states have recently experienced from recreational marijuana sales.

New York Photo by Image by Jo Wiggijo from Pixabay

The first 36 retail licenses were made public by the state board. Out of the 900 applications, 28 of the first licenses were granted to private companies, while eight were handed to nonprofit organizations. According to authorities, in this initial round, up to 150 licenses are anticipated to be made available to private firms, while at least another 25 licenses would be set aside for charitable organizations.

Of the 36 licenses released on Monday, around a dozen went to companies in the five boroughs. The regulations then enter a 60-day period for public comment.

The state Office of Cannabis Management claims to have scrutinized 900 candidates before reducing its yearly approved list to the 36 that were announced on Monday at its 125th Street in Harlem headquarters. In order to go on to the next phase, applicants had to prove they had a strong presence in New York state.

You won't be able to purchase today or tomorrow because a company or organization still has to finish some paperwork after receiving a license. However, the first recreational marijuana stores in New York should be operational (and permitted to deliver) by December, which is just two weeks away. The announcement on Monday is only the first wave, too.

Moving forward, the board will receive license applications on a rolling basis for review.

The List

New York City

Nube NYC LLC

Carl M Anderson III

Royal Leaf NY

Gabbys Green LLC

CGG Enterprises Inc.

Suzanne M Furboter

Anthony Crapanzano

Smacked LLC

Gabriel Marin

Planet 51 LLC

Florisun LLC

Eastern Holdings 88 LLC

SAMJNY Holdings LLC

Long Island

Brian Stark Enterprises LLC

Albert D Capraro

Strain Stars LLC

Root 13, LLC

Growth Industries NY, LLC

Keep it 100 LLC

Hydo Phonics

Capital Region

Stage One Cannabis LLC

D-Andrews LLC

Essential Fowers

Capital District Cannabis & Wellness Inc.

Southern Tier

William Durham

Union Chill Cannabis NY LLC

Mohawk Valley

Cured NY, LLC

North Country

Brent L Rogers

Non Profits