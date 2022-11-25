Opening of Recreational Cannabis Stores Likely To Be Delayed Until 2023 in Connecticut

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

It's probable that Connecticut's eagerly awaited recreational marijuana store opening won't happen until the beginning of the next year. The administration had set a deadline for retail establishments to open at the end of this year, but that deadline now looks improbable.

According to the law, before retail marijuana stores can start, there must be approval for at least 250,000 square feet of growing and industrial space statewide. The state's four current medical marijuana growers, all of whom have sought for licenses to cultivate for the recreational market, are anticipated to supply the first batch of cannabis sold in the adult-use market.

The four medical cannabis farmers already operating in the state will have first dibs on supplying the recreational market.

The conversion of three of the four companies—Curaleaf, Connecticut Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Advanced Grow Labs—to develop marijuana for both medicinal and recreational purposes has been approved.

The Department of Consumer Protection, which is mandated by law to issue a 30-day notice before retail sales begin, is still reviewing Theraplant's application as of Nov. 10, according to Norwalk-based CT Insider.

The release date for such notice has not been specified. The application procedure for seven medicinal marijuana retailers to get adult-use retail licenses has been completed.

According to CT Insider , the state is also issuing 27 preliminary retail licenses, six provisional micro-cultivator licenses, nine provisional cultivator permits, and six more cannabis company licenses.

With very few exceptions, the majority of the state's cannabis licenses are awarded via a lottery method. For instance, current medicinal marijuana growers and merchants were exempt from entering the lottery. In the first licensing round, the retail license type attracted the most interest, resulting in more than 15,000 applications being submitted to the lottery.