Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

This week marks the return of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will feature performances by stars including Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, and Ziggy Marley.

As its main New York City store is located immediately across from Macy's, cannabis brand Cookies may make an appearance during the three-hour event, which concludes outside Macy's Herald Square, according to Leafly.

Cannabis brand Cookies Photo by The Growth Op

The shop offers goods and accessories but no marijuana. Although recreational marijuana use was allowed in New York in March 2021, a retail system is still being developed.

Bruce Barcott wrote in Leafly:

It may appear briefly in the background of an Al Roker scarf-and-fedora standup. Or over the shoulder of Hota Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. It’s a corner building painted sky blue: the new Cookies SF flagship store.Yes, Cookies is about to photobomb America’s beloved Thanksgiving tradition. I say it’s about time.

Rapper and CEO Berner is in charge of Cookies, a well-known cannabis business that was established in California. Berner, 38, made history in August when he became the first cannabis CEO to appear on the Forbes cover.

According to a Business Insider story from June, Cookies is the "world's first legal $1 billion weed brand" and manages 49 dispensaries in the United States in addition to selling a well-known apparel line internationally.

The first Cookies store in Canada was launched earlier this year in downtown Toronto thanks to a collaboration between the firm and Gage Growth Corp. The store sells a wide range of goods in addition to cannabis, with the Cookies apparel accounting for a substantial portion of its sales.