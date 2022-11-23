45,000 People! Oregon Governor Granted Mass Pardon for State-Level Cannabis Possession

William Davis

An estimated 45,000 individuals will benefit from the governor of Oregon's mass pardon for state-level marijuana possession crimes, her office said on Monday.

Governor Kate Brown's mass pardon grantPhoto byTweet by Governor Kate Brown

Governor Kate Brown's marijuana clemency initiative comes about a month after President Joe Biden pardoned thousands of people in federal marijuana possession cases and urged states to do the same. It also includes the remission of more than $14 million in fines and fees.

Brown said in a press release:

No one deserves to be forever saddled with the impacts of a conviction for simple possession of marijuana—a crime that is no longer on the books in Oregon. Oregonians should never face housing insecurity, employment barriers, and educational obstacles as a result of doing something that is now completely legal, and has been for years.

Pardons normally offer less relief than expungements, but according to the governor, the Oregon Judicial Department will also collaborate with the courts to properly seal any relevant possession records.

According to Brown's office, 47,144 convictions for possession of up to one ounce of marijuana that occurred before 2016 will be expunged from the records of around 45,000 people.

Advocates have been emphasizing in the weeks following Biden's announcement of clemency that the majority of marijuana convictions occur at the state level and that the president has no authority to change this. The estimated relief for possession cases alone in one state is in the tens of thousands.

In reaction to the president's direction, governors from states all throughout the United States have expressed varying opinions about their intentions for marijuana clemency, with some promising to explore their options and others stressing that they have little power.

A cannabis corporation filed a lawsuit against Brown and other state authorities last week in an effort to overturn the state's prohibition on the export and import of marijuana from other states.

Brown signed a measure in 2019 allowing the governor to enter into similar agreements with other states that have legalized marijuana, demonstrating his desire to open up the state's marijuana industry for interstate trade if federal law enables it.

