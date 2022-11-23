Execution of Four Chinese Nationals Reported at a Cannabis Farm in Oklahoma

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for a man after a shooting at a cannabis farm in Kingfisher County, northwest of Oklahoma City, where they claim four Chinese nationals were murdered and another was injured.

Four Chinese nationals executed Photo by Image by Diego Fabian Parra Pabon from Pixabay

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a statement Tuesday that the individual entered a building at the farm just after sundown on Sunday, at about 5:45 p.m., and remained there for a considerable length of time prior to the executions starting.

Brooke Arbeitman, a bureau spokeswoman, said :

These people were executed. Not randomly shot and killed.

When they got to the marijuana farm, deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office were responding to a complaint regarding a hostage scenario along North 2760 Road, west of Hennessey.

Three men and one woman from the staff were there when the victims were, according to the authorities.

According to the statement, a second individual, who is also a citizen of China, was hurt and transported by air to a hospital.

Because of a considerable language barrier, the families of the victims have not yet been contacted.

Crime rate in Oklahoma

According to a criminal justice group , although Oklahoma's violent crime rate has decreased by 5% over the past year, it is still higher than the national average.

As per Felicity Rose, director of research and policy with FWD, a nonpartisan organization that promotes criminal justice reform, Oklahoma's violent crime has been falling since 2018, with the exception of a tiny increase in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Rose's study of FBI crime statistics from 2021 also points out that there were 434.0 violent crimes per 100,000 persons in Oklahoma in 2021. That is a decline of 5.36% from 2020 and a decline overall of 4.67% from 2016 to 2021.