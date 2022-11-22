Governor Tim Walz Says Adult-use Cannabis Legalization in Minnesota in 2023

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The Democratic victory in the state's elections significantly increased the likelihood of Minnesota legalizing recreational marijuana and Gov. Tim Walz said on Friday that he informed former Gov. Jesse Ventura that he believes it may be one of the first pieces of legislation he signs in the new year.

Adult-use cannabis Photo by Image by audreysteenhaut from Pixabay

When the 2023 Legislature convenes in January, Democrats will enjoy the trifecta of governing both houses as well as the governor's office, eliminating the Republican majority that prevented discussion of cannabis in the Senate. But after the election, MPs are just now beginning to gather, and the specifics are still being worked out. Twenty-one additional states have permitted marijuana usage for recreational purposes.

Earlier this week, Ventura revealed on his podcast that Walz had phoned him the day after his reelection and indicated he now anticipated legalization to pass. Ventura supported legalization when he served from 1999 to 2003. Independent Ventura, who often abstains from endorsing candidates, chose to support Walz against Republican Scott Jensen.

Walz has long advocated for the legalization of adult-use marijuana. A legalization measure was approved by the Democratically-controlled House in the 2021 session with the support of a number of Republicans, but it was never put to a vote in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Walz said :

It just makes sense. Prohibition didn’t work, we get better regulation, we know what's in these things, it's adult use, so I just mentioned that I think it would be important to recognize him, ask him if he would be there when we get this done.