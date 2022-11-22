117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.

CRA Advisory Bulletin on increased break-ins Photo by Cannabis Regulatory Agency

According to the bulletin, 117 break-ins were recorded between April and November 2022, with the bulk of occurrences taking place at businesses selling adult-use cannabis.

The warning states that individuals or groups have been breaking into — or attempting to enter into — cannabis retail businesses at night. These break-ins all share the same characteristics.

Typically, people park across from the permitted company or in the far corners of the parking lot while traveling in many automobiles.

One person will approach the establishment and enter through a back entrance while brandishing some sort of tool (crowbar, hammer, etc.).

The remaining people will get out of the cars and go into the business after the back door has been opened. The thieves leave the establishment as soon as they can after taking anything they can find, frequently before the police can arrive in response to an alert.

According to the advisory from the regulators, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties have had "a considerable number" of break-ins.

The advisory further states that most of the break-ins have taken place between the hours of midnight and seven in the morning when the dispensaries are closed for operation.

Cannabis license holders in Michigan are required by administrative regulations to alert local law enforcement and the CRA within 24 hours of learning of product theft, product loss, or criminal activity at their establishment.

