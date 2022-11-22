117 Break-ins Reported in Michigan, Regulators Warn of Increased Criminal Activity

William Davis

William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards.

The state's authorized cannabis firms were alerted to a rise in criminal activity via a notice that Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released on November 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnf9v_0jJUZfcz00
CRA Advisory Bulletin on increased break-insPhoto byCannabis Regulatory Agency

According to the bulletin, 117 break-ins were recorded between April and November 2022, with the bulk of occurrences taking place at businesses selling adult-use cannabis.

The warning states that individuals or groups have been breaking into — or attempting to enter into — cannabis retail businesses at night. These break-ins all share the same characteristics.

  • Typically, people park across from the permitted company or in the far corners of the parking lot while traveling in many automobiles.
  • One person will approach the establishment and enter through a back entrance while brandishing some sort of tool (crowbar, hammer, etc.).
  • The remaining people will get out of the cars and go into the business after the back door has been opened. The thieves leave the establishment as soon as they can after taking anything they can find, frequently before the police can arrive in response to an alert.

According to the advisory from the regulators, Allegan, Barry, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, and Branch counties have had "a considerable number" of break-ins.

The advisory further states that most of the break-ins have taken place between the hours of midnight and seven in the morning when the dispensaries are closed for operation.

Cannabis license holders in Michigan are required by administrative regulations to alert local law enforcement and the CRA within 24 hours of learning of product theft, product loss, or criminal activity at their establishment.

Medical Marijuana in Michigan

Patients must first receive a written recommendation/certification from a qualified physician in order to access medicinal marijuana through the MMMP. The suggestion must also mention that the patient has a medical condition that has been accepted for a medical card in Michigan.

They can apply for an MMMP card through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with a doctor's recommendation in hand. People may apply online, and the procedure is straightforward. Patients will need to provide documentation of their Michigan residence as well as their doctor's recommendation. Patients will obtain their MMMP card, which enables them to buy medicinal marijuana from a registered dispensary when their application has been approved.

Learn more about the requirements and restrictions for Michigan's medicinal marijuana program.

# michigan news# cannabis news# cannabis laws# criminal# medical marijuana

Comments / 17

Published by

William Davis is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. He has been covering cannabis-related stories for many years and has been involved in educating readers about the potential benefits this tabooed plant can have.

Sheridan, WY
1953 followers

