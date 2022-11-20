Arizona Hits $1 Billion in Cannabis Sales Revenue Despite the Continued Decline in Sales

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Despite the general decline in revenues, the market has surpassed $1 billion with three reporting months left in the year. Arizonans spent more than $1.4 billion on cannabis items in 2021.

$1 Billion in Medical Marijuana Sales Image by Sire Printing from Pixabay

Less than $22.2 million in taxes were collected from medicinal and recreational marijuana sales in September, with around $12.7 million coming from the 16% marijuana excise tax that was levied on those transactions. The remaining amount comes from a transaction privilege tax of 6.6% levied on purchases made by owners of dispensaries and entertainment venues.

The state statute that was adopted by the voters divides and distributes the taxes on recreational marijuana.

The Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund receives 25% of the taxes collected; 31% goes to public safety (police, fire departments, fire districts, first responders); 10% goes to the Justice Reinvestment Fund, which provides public health services, counseling, job training, and other social services for communities that have been negatively and disproportionately impacted by cannabis use.

Despite the $1 billion in sales, the medical cannabis industry continued its sharp downturn, with sales for the month of September falling to just under $31 million, a 12% decrease from the $35.2 that cardholders bought in August.

The sales totals for September are less than half of the high water mark of $73 million in March 2021, the greatest monthly total since recreational sales started in January 2021. This sector started to deteriorate seriously this past spring.

Although the recreational market has been far more steady, staying at that level since May, adult-use recreational sales decreased by over $2 million from August to September to $75.3 million.

Due to the impacts of COVID-19 and in part because of the initial enthusiasm that consumers felt when Proposition 207, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2020, was passed, the marijuana market surge in 2021 is regarded as an aberration.

Ryan Hermansky said :

“Certainly when you compare (current sales) to last year, you’re seeing drops. Last year was inflated due to the ‘unicorn year’: We had a really exciting, skyrocketing year that’s coming down to Earth a little bit. I think we’re going to see more steady, traditional growth over the next several years.”

Medical Marijuana in Arizona

You must first obtain a marijuana certification from an Arizona MMJ doctor in order to obtain a medical marijuana card. You can then apply for the AZ medicinal marijuana card and register as a patient on the AZDHS Individual Licensing Portal.

A patient must schedule a face-to-face meeting with a medical marijuana doctor for their initial examination under the Arizona Medical Marijuana Program . Therefore, in order to become approved for medicinal cannabis, you must contact one of our doctors nearby.

Through QuickMedCards, a face-to-face consultation is simple and quick. Fill out this information form to get started, then establish an account. Next, choose a time that will work best for your marijuana assessment. If you qualify, our Arizona marijuana doctor will award you with your marijuana certification quickly after the appointment, which typically lasts 10 to 15 minutes.