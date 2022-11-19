First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in Illinois

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

In Illinois, the first full adult-use cannabis shop licenses—as opposed to conditional—have been granted to applicants for social fairness.

Chicago, Illinois Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Ivy Hall and Green Rose, two cannabis merchants with locations in Chicago, received the licenses from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR), according to a news statement. Ivy Hall, which is on N. Damen Avenue, is owned by 61% of African Americans, while Green Rose, which is on North Wells Street, is owned by 15% of Latinos and 2.5% of African Americans.

Governor JB Pritzker said :

In the coming months, Illinois is set to more than double the number of cannabis dispensaries, with every single new license holder being a social equity applicant. With equity as our north star, today marks the first step for retail cannabis operations to begin repairing the devastating harm caused by the failed War on Drugs on communities of color. Congratulations to Green Rose and Ivy Hall – and we look forward to welcoming many more social equity-owned dispensaries to our great state.

IDFPR Secretary Mario Treto Jr. stated:

This is but the first two of almost 200 new full dispensary licenses IDFPR anticipates issuing in the coming months, and we’re proud to welcome Green Rose and Ivy Hall to the most equitable cannabis market of any state in the country. IDFPR is committed to ensuring a diverse and well-regulated cannabis industry in Illinois, and we look forward to welcoming even more entrepreneurs in the time ahead.

Through a series of lotteries in 2021 and 2022, the IDFPR has so far granted 192 conditional adult-use cannabis dispensing company licenses. Before completing the necessary on-site inspection mandated by the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, complete licenses will be awarded when the Department receives and evaluates the applications for the full licenses.

A majority of 41% of the firms chosen through the lottery method is Black-owned, 7% are White-owned, and 4% are Latino-owned, while 38% of grantees withheld information about the race of their owners. Applicants must still get an agent and agent-in-charge credentials, register for an account with the state traceability system, and submit their first cannabis product order before they may open.