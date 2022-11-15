Georgia's access to medical cannabis expanding while other states legalize it for recreational use

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The legalization of recreational marijuana, which had previously been permitted in 19 other states and the District of Columbia, was recently approved by voters in Maryland and Missouri. Following the election on November 8, legalization initiatives failed to pass in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Access to medical cannabis Image by Stay Regular from Pixabay

Voters in Colorado, where cannabis has been legal since 2012, decided to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for use by people 21 and older in state-licensed treatment facilities while they are under supervision.

This comes after US President Joe Biden decided to pardon all past federal marijuana possession crimes on October 6. The federal Schedule I categorization of the medication, which indicates it has no accepted medicinal purpose and significant potential for misuse, has also been challenged by the Biden administration.

On September 21, Botanical Sciences LLC and Trulieve Georgia Inc. each received two medical licenses from the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, allowing them to cultivate and market marijuana oil that must contain less than 5% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Additionally, both businesses must start producing within a year according to state legislation.

According to Assistant Professor of Family and Preventive Medicine Ali Zarrabi, a palliative care physician at the Emory Supportive Care Clinic, most doctors are relieved that patients may now receive safe medicinal marijuana from registered dispensaries as a result of the recent legislation.

Zarrabi said :

I’m relieved our patients will now have a legitimate source where they can legally obtain cannabis products. There are numerous studies that show cannabis can have multiple uses for patients, like chronic pain and neuropathic pain, and there’s emerging evidence that it can be used in things like anxiety associated with PTSD.

Millions of Americans, particularly individuals of color, will be impacted by the federal categorization change as well as the legalization of marijuana. Marijuana possession and use have historically been disproportionately criminalized in Black and brown communities. A Black person is 3.64 times more likely than a White person to be arrested for marijuana possession, according to 2020 research from the American Civil Liberties Union. Between 2010 and 2018, marijuana-related charges accounted for almost six million arrests overall.

Despite Georgia's historical stigmatization of marijuana, Zarrabi said that the Emory community has not shown any opposition to patients' access to medicinal marijuana.

Since 2016, around 2,000 patients have received medicinal cannabis certification from the Emory Supportive Care Clinic, according to Zarrabi. He observed that cancer, persistent pain, and peripheral neuropathy were the most common diagnoses among certified patients.