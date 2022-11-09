New Guidance Limits Sale of Pre-Rolled Marijuana and Liquid Concentrates

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

With instructions prohibiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by classifying them as tobacco, Maine surprised medical cannabis providers in October.

Pre-rolled cannabis Image by Ekaterina from Pixabay

On October 7, the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy released guidance that effectively forbids legal cannabis caregivers without a storefront from offering those commodities at all, while medical cannabis dispensaries and stores are required to treat them like tobacco products with a 21-year-old age restriction. Before, they may be given to those over 18 who had a medicinal marijuana card.

Pre-rolled goods and liquid concentrates for vaporizing are two of the most well-liked and lucrative cannabis items available at medicinal and adult retailers, thus the advice caused a stir.

The advisory, according to a Department of Administrative and Financial Services spokeswoman, does not represent a modification of law or regulation. She said that the guideline was just released to address concerns voiced by a few registrants and providers of medicinal cannabis.

Arleigh Kraus, who cultivates legal cannabis and makes pre-roll products, claims that state law necessitates legislative consultation prior to regulation changes. She said that it is absurd to treat marijuana in the same way as cigarettes and that small company owners fear fines for breaking the law.

Kraus said :

It’s confusing, it’s scary and it’s nonsensical.

Erik Gundersen, the director of the Maine OCP, released the instructions on his final day before departing to start a marijuana consulting company. He declined to respond to inquiries and directed them back to the state.

Both retailers are subject to laws governing adult recreational use and providers of medicinal marijuana are included.

Medical Marijuana in Maine

Maine individuals do not need to sign up as marijuana patients with the Maine Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) in order to get medical marijuana, in contrast to the majority of states that permit its use. Instead, qualifying patients in Maine can receive medical marijuana cards from licensed MMJ doctors . Patients should still be aware of a lot of information regarding the Maine Medical Marijuana Program.

Unlike other medical card application processes nationally, acquiring a Maine med card is simple since state registration is not required. All you need to do is obtain a Maine medical card from an authorized medical marijuana practitioner inside the nation.