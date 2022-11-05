Almost $1 Billion in Medical Marijuana Sales - Arizona Cannabis News

William Davis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

According to the most recent data from the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR), the state's cannabis industry lost close to $7 million in August as both medical marijuana and adult-use recreational sales declined by roughly $3.5 million each from the previous month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KWMf_0izaFRBQ00
$1 Billion in Medical Marijuana SalesImage by Ralph from Pixabay

However, the losses were partially mitigated since ADOR increased the totals for July by about $7 million. Despite the general decline, marijuana sales reached $980 million in the first eight months of 2022 and are expected to reach or maybe surpass the $1.4 billion milestone before the year is over.

The market for legal cannabis continued to shrink steadily in August, with sales falling to $34.1 million from the previously reported $37.3 million in July. Despite not yet reaching the $71.3 million recorded in July 2021 or the $73.3 million in March 2021, the biggest month since recreational sales started in January of that year, the present decrease in medical sales started in March.

Despite a small uptick in July, adult-use, recreational sales have decreased since reaching a record high of $81.2 million in April. According to updated sales projections for July, Arizonans spent $78.1 million. Sales decreased marginally to roughly $74.5 million in August.

The Arizona medical marijuana program's enrollment and sales are continuing to drop, according to the September ADHS report. In the state, there were 136,010 cardholders in September as opposed to 144,678 in August. There were 191,682 active cardholders as of June.

Medical cannabis sales through September fell by almost half to 5,061 pounds from January's 9,273 pounds via over 600,000 transactions.

Medical Marijuana in Arizona

Both recreational and medicinal marijuana usage is permitted in Arizona. In the general election of 2020, voters in Arizona supported Proposition 207, sometimes referred to as the Smart and Safe Act. With 60% of the vote, it was approved. On November 30, 2020, when election authorities verified the statewide results, decriminalization became law. Sales for adults started in January 2021.

You must enroll as a patient in the Arizona Department of Health Services' (ADHS/AZDHS) Medical Marijuana Program before you may apply for an MMJ card in Arizona. However, you must first receive a cannabis certification from an Arizona-licensed medical cannabis doctor before registering with the ADHS.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# arizona# news daily# cannabis news# cannabis# medical marijuana

Comments / 8

Published by

William Davis is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. He has been covering cannabis-related stories for many years and has been involved in educating readers about the potential benefits this tabooed plant can have.

Sheridan, WY
1555 followers

More from William Davis

Maine State

New Guidance Limits Sale of Pre-Rolled Marijuana and Liquid Concentrates

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. With instructions prohibiting the sale of pre-rolled marijuana and liquid concentrates by classifying them as tobacco, Maine surprised medical cannabis providers in October.

Read full story
Michigan State

“No, I voted no” – Dixon Says She Didn’t Vote to Legalize Medical Cannabis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Recently, Biden pardoned the sentences of all prisoners around the country who had been found guilty of simple marijuana possession under federal law, or a little over 6,000 people. Those who have been found guilty of marijuana distribution or sale are not eligible for pardons. In regards to state charges of simple possession, Biden stated that he would want to see governors follow his example. Convictions for cannabis use and possession are expungable in Michigan.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

“Unannounced inspections are coming” - Cannabis Regulator Promises Crackdown in Michigan

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting ready to start a new attack against products from the black market.

Read full story
60 comments
Saint Paul, MN

Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in Minnesota

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. On Monday, a few students from Macalester College got a close-up look at the cannabis plants and the CBD products they produce when some of the last crops were harvested before winter.

Read full story
Delaware State

Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.

Read full story
13 comments
Pennsylvania State

Laura Mentch Appointed as New Cannabis Program Director in PA

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Laura Mentch, who previously worked as a staff pharmacist for three cannabis businesses, has been appointed as the next director of the Pennsylvania Office of Medical Marijuana.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in Michigan

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. After the firm pleaded no contest to possessing cannabis items on the premises that weren't registered with the state marijuana product monitoring system, Michigan officials said on Monday that the Detroit cannabis store will have its license revoked for 30 days and be fined $75,000.

Read full story

Cannabis Dispensaries On Track to Open This Year, Confirms Gov. Kathy Hochul

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. This week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul informed reporters that the state is still on course to begin selling cannabis for adult use this year.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

No Pardons for Marijuana Possessions in Texas, Says Abbott

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of individuals found guilty of federal cannabis possession charges in a historic step for American drug policy. Gov. Greg Abbott made it quite apparent that such pardons will not be granted in Texas, despite the president pushing governors to follow his example and pardon state possession charges, which greatly exceed those brought under federal law.

Read full story
13 comments
Ohio State

Medical Marijuana Sales Hit $1 Billion in Ohio According to Reports

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Todd Harrison's tweet on Ohio medical marijuana salesTweet by Todd Harrison.

Read full story
93 comments
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma’s November Ballot Would Be Without The Recreational Cannabis Question

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. After the state Supreme Court denied a motion to guarantee that the proposal be put to a vote this year, a state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't appear on the general election ballot.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

PA Governor Tom Wolf Announces Program to Pardon Cannabis Convictions

The launch of a new program to pardon prior convictions for marijuana offenses was announced on Thursday by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and fellow Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman, the party's nominee for U.S. Senate.

Read full story
Ohio State

Medical Marijuana Costs Less in Ohio Compared to Its Neighbors According to a Recent Survey

In order to determine how costs in Ohio actually compare, the Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association (OMCIA) recently conducted a study of state-published pricing data across adjacent states with medical marijuana programs.

Read full story
66 comments
Illinois State

Bill Drafted to Create a Single Commission to Regulate Cannabis in Illinois

Some in Illinois are trying to establish a statewide cannabis commission in an effort to streamline the state's regulation of the legal cannabis sector while attempting to decrease litigation and the threat of politics.

Read full story
17 comments
Arkansas State

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.

Read full story
46 comments

$40.3 Million in Cannabis Sales in July - A New Record for New Mexico

In July, both medicinal and adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico achieved all-time highs, totaling $40.3 million. According to data provided by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office, sales of cannabis for adult use exceeded $23.5 million, and sales of cannabis for medical use were above $16.8 million.

Read full story
2 comments

$5 Million Awarded to New York Community Colleges to Support the Launch of New Cannabis Accreditation Programs

The state of New York has given community colleges $5 million to encourage the creation and enhancement of courses and programs expressly designed to assist people in finding employment in the marijuana sector, the governor of that state said on Monday.

Read full story
17 comments

NY Cannabis News: First Legal Canna Dispensaries Coming Soon, Cease & Desist Letters Hurt Confidence in Legal Weed Plans

By approving the final rules for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licenses, which are necessary to launch the initiative, the New York State Cannabis Control Board advanced the so-called Seeding Opportunity Initiative.

Read full story

0% Sales Tax for Medical Marijuana Patients in New Jersey

Since last Saturday, July 1, residents of New Jersey who are registered in the state's medical marijuana program are exempt from paying state sales tax on cannabis and cannabis-related items bought through a licensed medical dispensary.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy