Almost $1 Billion in Medical Marijuana Sales - Arizona Cannabis News

According to the most recent data from the Arizona Department of Revenue ( ADOR ), the state's cannabis industry lost close to $7 million in August as both medical marijuana and adult-use recreational sales declined by roughly $3.5 million each from the previous month.

However, the losses were partially mitigated since ADOR increased the totals for July by about $7 million. Despite the general decline, marijuana sales reached $980 million in the first eight months of 2022 and are expected to reach or maybe surpass the $1.4 billion milestone before the year is over.

The market for legal cannabis continued to shrink steadily in August, with sales falling to $34.1 million from the previously reported $37.3 million in July. Despite not yet reaching the $71.3 million recorded in July 2021 or the $73.3 million in March 2021, the biggest month since recreational sales started in January of that year, the present decrease in medical sales started in March.

Despite a small uptick in July, adult-use, recreational sales have decreased since reaching a record high of $81.2 million in April. According to updated sales projections for July, Arizonans spent $78.1 million. Sales decreased marginally to roughly $74.5 million in August.

The Arizona medical marijuana program's enrollment and sales are continuing to drop, according to the September ADHS report. In the state, there were 136,010 cardholders in September as opposed to 144,678 in August. There were 191,682 active cardholders as of June.

Medical cannabis sales through September fell by almost half to 5,061 pounds from January's 9,273 pounds via over 600,000 transactions.

Medical Marijuana in Arizona

Both recreational and medicinal marijuana usage is permitted in Arizona. In the general election of 2020, voters in Arizona supported Proposition 207, sometimes referred to as the Smart and Safe Act . With 60% of the vote, it was approved. On November 30, 2020, when election authorities verified the statewide results, decriminalization became law. Sales for adults started in January 2021.