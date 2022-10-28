“Unannounced inspections are coming” - Cannabis Regulator Promises Crackdown in Michigan

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

The state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting ready to start a new attack against products from the black market.

In a media roundtable held on Tuesday morning at the CRA's Lansing headquarters, Brian Hanna, the newly appointed acting director of the organization, informed reporters that the state's Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting ready to launch a new offensive to combat product from the black market that has long been suspected of making its way into the regulated industry.

Hanna, who was chosen by Governor Gretchen Whitmer to succeed agency founder Andrew Brisbo in September, refused to provide any additional information, but the proposed crackdown is intended to get rid of an oversupply caused by products that were grown illegally entering the market and driving down prices.

Hanna said :

Anybody cutting corners or cheating, we want to expose that. But we don’t know at what point it’s coming into the supply chain. Unannounced inspections are coming. The majority of stakeholders want to see more inspections.

Michigan's retail cannabis prices are continuing their wild decline is great for consumers. However, this is bad for businesses.

With an excess of freshly grown marijuana entering both the legal and black markets during what is known in the cannabis industry as "croptober," harvest season for outdoor farms, profitability is in question as margins appear to be tightening even more, at least in the near term. Croptober caused the price per ounce to fall by $30 month over month in 2020 and by $13 in 2021.

Harry Barash, a cannabis industry specialist working with the Southfield-based NAI Farbman real estate firm, said :

If you can’t get your price per pound down to a number that’s economically feasible, you better have much higher quality product to be able to compete.

He thinks Michigan's cannabis industry is moving in the same route as beer and liquor, where consumers may choose between specialty, "top-shelf" liquors packaged in smaller numbers for higher prices alongside low-cost goods made by large, well-funded producers.