Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in Minnesota

On Monday, a few students from Macalester College got a close-up look at the cannabis plants and the CBD products they produce when some of the last crops were harvested before winter.

Macalester College students visit cannabis farm Tweet by KARE 11

Just a few days before their field trip, President Joe Biden stated he would pardon anybody found guilty of carrying minute quantities of marijuana.

The farm they visited was one of the North Star Hemp farms. It was one of just a few hundred farms in the state that North Star Hemp has that are permitted to cultivate marijuana lawfully.

Junior Ishan Rayen, who is pursuing economics and physics as dual majors, said :

I felt like this would be a great opportunity for me to come out and learn what's going on behind the scenes instead of just the narratives being told. It was a fully new side that I'm seeing because of this, especially just seeing how organic it is. It definitely changed my outlook.

Rayen feels he is better prepared to vote.

The field trip was organized by Aeterna Media, a creative marketing agency. The founder Tayo Daniel said :

We're not endorsing legalizing marijuana. We're working with youth to educate them. That's what we do at Aeterna Media with all different types of topics. You know, from graphic design to NFTs to crypto market. I mean, these are all innovative new industries that are really starting to take over everyday life so we want to make sure the youth … understand the risk and rewards in this type of industry.

Medical Marijuana in Minnesota

To get medical marijuana, Minnesotans must undertake the MN legal marijuana registration process. Access to MMJ for patients in the state is facilitated through the Minnesota Medical Marijuana Program . To ensure a successful application for an MN medical card, all candidates must comprehend the MN Medical Marijuana Program's essential principles.

Only Minnesota residents who have a current medical marijuana card are permitted to legally purchase, acquire, and consume marijuana for medicinal purposes. Although MN marijuana registration can initially seem difficult, it is a simple procedure. You must first obtain a marijuana recommendation from a medical professional who is listed on the Minnesota Medical Cannabis Registry.