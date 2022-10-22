Survey Finds Delaware Voters Overwhelmingly Favor Legalizing Cannabis

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

Nearly three out of four Democrats in Delaware voted in favor of the cannabis legalization measure that the state's Democratic governor rejected earlier this year, and a sizable majority of people in Delaware agree with this stance.

According to a study conducted by the University of Delaware Center for Political Communication and issued on Thursday, 60% of registered voters believe that cannabis usage should be allowed, while 30% disagree and 10% are unsure.

Democrats (73 percent) and Republicans (70 percent) had the highest levels of support for legalization (40 percent). Every age group studied showed majority support for the reform, with the exception of those 65 and older, who support it with a plurality of roughly 50%.

According to the poll, women and New Castle County voters are the Democratic Party's biggest supporters, while Sussex County voters are the GOP's strongest proponents.

Phil Jones, the director of research at the Center for Political Communication, cautioned that this is not a survey that spells gloom for Republicans. Jones said :

These are not slam dunk numbers, right. So if all of the undecided voters were to flock to the Republican candidates this would be a 50/50 race. No, I don't think that's likely to happen. Our poll doesn't signal that. On the other hand with the right candidate you can see a Republican managing to find a way to win statewide.

He also stated:

Two-thirds of Delawareans say they support the legalization of marijuana. That's without restrictions so not just medical marijuana or for specific cases. This is just legalizing it in full, and so the gubernatorial candidates have an issue here that they can pick up on, right. This is an issue that a big majority of Delawareans support, and is an obvious place to go looking for votes, as you hunt during the primary season.

Medical Marijuana in Delaware

The Division of Public Health (DPH) is empowered to oversee the state's medical cannabis program by virtue of the Delaware Medical Marijuana Act. The Delaware Medical Marijuana Program has the following responsibilities:

collaborating with licensed suppliers to make sure registered patients may get secure and effective products

regulating product inventories to avoid product diversion and non-patient usage of legal marijuana products.