Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in Michigan

After the firm pleaded no contest to possessing cannabis items on the premises that weren't registered with the state marijuana product monitoring system, Michigan officials said on Monday that the Detroit cannabis store will have its license revoked for 30 days and be fined $75,000.

A representative of the shop, The House of Mary Jane, reportedly signed a consent order with the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA), approving the fine and license suspension, according to a media statement from the organization.

According to a complaint, the inspectors filed, during a surprise inspection at The House of Mary Jane on December 22, 2021, officials discovered numerous bags, backpacks, and duffle bags of marijuana products that were missing the tracking identification numbers that they were required by state law to have attached to them.

The business owners also failed to meet another state requirement during the same inspection: providing inspectors with 30 days' worth of video surveillance footage.

According to the complaint, when inspectors requested the security video system log, they were informed that a third-party vendor had erased the video backup and that it was impossible to determine who was responsible for erasing the video recordings.

CRA spokesman David Harns said:

Our licensees must follow all of the rules and laws that govern the cannabis industry. Untagged marijuana products and the inability to provide video footage is simply unacceptable.

Medical Marijuana in Michigan

A state registry program, Michigan's Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) is run by the Cannabis Regulatory Agency. In accordance with the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act, which voters adopted in 2008, the program gives citizens of Michigan access to medical marijuana. In addition to keeping a database of registered users, Michigan's MMMP is in charge of distributing medical marijuana cards to patients and caregivers. The program also governs and issues licenses to testing labs, growers, processors, and dispensaries.

Patients must first receive a written recommendation/certification from a qualified physician in order to access medicinal marijuana through the MMMP. The suggestion must also mention that the patient has a medical condition that has been accepted for a medical card in Michigan.

They can apply for an MMMP card through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services with a doctor's recommendation in hand. People may apply online, and the procedure is straightforward. Patients will need to provide documentation of their Michigan residence as well as their doctor's recommendation. Patients will obtain their MMMP card, which enables them to buy medical cannabis from a registered dispensary when their application has been approved.