Cannabis Dispensaries On Track to Open This Year, Confirms Gov. Kathy Hochul

This week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul informed reporters that the state is still on course to begin selling cannabis for adult use this year.

Hochul stated that the state will continue to carry out its goal to have 20 adult-use dispensaries operational by the end of 2022, with another 20 beginning operations nearly every month after that. This was said in an interview with the editorial board of Advance Media New York on October 5.

Gov. Hochul said:

We’re going to make sure that this is a model for the rest of the nation—especially with our desire to make sure that people who’ve been affected by the criminal justice system adversely ... have the opportunity to work in this area.

In order to legalize cannabis for adult use in the state, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act in March 2021. However, until Hochul took office as governor in August 2021 following Cuomo's resignation due to sexual harassment charges, the program's implementation mostly stagnated.

Hochul convened a special meeting after assuming office last year and named individuals to the New York Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and the Cannabis Control Board (CCB). She also launched a fund and a Seeding Opportunity Initiative to advance social fairness in the business, and she signed legislation allowing the state's authorized hemp farmers to produce cannabis for adult use.

During a meeting with the editorial board, the governor was asked if she was concerned about the advancing schedules for launching retail operations. They spoke about a variety of subjects, including cannabis. She said:

Talk about the rollout being jammed up. When I became governor, nothing had happened. Nothing. It was shut down because there was a battle between the administration and the legislature over who would be the executive director and the chairs of the cannabis review boards. So, I was given a lot of credit because within one week, I named people. I got things going. So, when I speak to people about being part of this industry, the first thing they say is ‘thank you.’ Because otherwise we could still be waiting and waiting and waiting, even for the most basic steps to be taken. So we’ve been moving along quickly.

