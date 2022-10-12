No Pardons for Marijuana Possessions in Texas, Says Abbott

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry.

President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of individuals found guilty of federal cannabis possession charges in a historic step for American drug policy. Gov. Greg Abbott made it quite apparent that such pardons will not be granted in Texas, despite the president pushing governors to follow his example and pardon state possession charges, which greatly exceed those brought under federal law.

Pardon for marijuana possession at federal level Tweet by President Biden

Biden tweeted:

First: I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden.

Second: I’m calling on governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses. Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely for possessing marijuana, no one should be in a local jail or state prison for that reason, either.

Third: We classify marijuana at the same level as heroin – and more serious than fentanyl. It makes no sense. I’m asking @SecBecerra and the Attorney General to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Renae Eze, a representative for Abbott, released the following statement in reaction to Biden's remarks:

Texas is not in the habit of taking criminal justice advice from the leader of the defund police party and someone who has overseen a criminal justice system run amuck with cashless bail and a revolving door for violent criminals. The Governor of Texas can only pardon individuals who have been through the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles system with a recommendation for pardon.

Matt Largey's comments on marijuana possession pardons Tweet by Matt Largey

Abbott has already stated his desire to downgrade marijuana possession from a Class B felony to a Class C misdemeanor while maintaining the drug's prohibition. Biden later stated that the federal government still needs significant restrictions on trafficking, marketing, and minor sales of marijuana. He refrained from asking for the total legalization of weed. Beto O'Rourke, Abbott's Democratic opponent for governor, seizes the opportunity to declare that, if elected, he intends to go a step further.

Medical Marijuana in Texas

Only individuals with one of the recognized medical conditions are eligible to legally access medical cannabis in Texas. Additionally, unlike other states that permit the use of MMJ, Texas does not provide marijuana cards to eligible patients. Instead, a marijuana prescription is given to them.