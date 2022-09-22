Oklahoma’s November Ballot Would Be Without The Recreational Cannabis Question

After the state Supreme Court denied a motion to guarantee that the proposal be put to a vote this year, a state question to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma won't appear on the general election ballot.

November ballot without recreational cannabis question Yes on 820 Campaign

The State Election Board was not compelled by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to place State Question 820 on the general election ballot for the state in November.

Oklahoma voters will still have the opportunity to cast a ballot on the proposal to legalize recreational cannabis for people who are 21 years of age and older at a later time, even if it won't appear on the ballot this year.

Justice Douglas Combs wrote :

“There is no way to mandate the inclusion of SQ820 on the November 2022 general election ballot. SQ820 will be voted upon by the people of Oklahoma, albeit either at the next general election following November 8, 2022, or at a special election set by the Governor or the Legislature.”

The governor, who determines the election date, may call a special election to place SQ 820 on the ballot earlier. SQ 820 will be presented before voters at a statewide election in 2024. According to supporters of the state question, SQ 820 will be on the general election ballot in 2024 if the governor does nothing.

Yes on 820 Campaign Director Michelle Tilley said in a statement :

“It is disappointing that a few people with their own political interests were able to use the process to prevent voters from voting on this in November. However, we cannot lose sight of how far we have come. This is a big deal. Now the petition phase is finished, and Oklahomans WILL be voting to legalize recreational cannabis here and we can soon realize all the benefits it will bring to our State.”

Medical marijuana in Oklahoma

When voters adopted State Question 788 in 2018, medicinal marijuana became legal in Oklahoma. As a result, Oklahoma became the 30th state in the United States to allow medical marijuana.

Since then, medical marijuana use in Oklahoma has skyrocketed. As of July 6, 2022, there were 383,037 active patient licenses , according to the OMMA. Moreover, 1,787 carers.

The OMMA deserves a lot of praise for its accommodating patient approval process. Oklahoma does not adhere to a stringent list of prerequisites, unlike the majority of states.

The majority of cardholders can still afford treatment since the state does not significantly charge for medical cannabis. The only taxes applied to medical cannabis goods are a 7% excise tax and a 4.5% statewide sales tax. The OMMA uses the tax money it receives to continuously enhance its offerings. And a portion of it is used to fund state-critical industries.

The medical marijuana program has undergone several improvements thanks to the OMMA. For instance, the authority used Metrc Cannabis Track to create a seed-to-sale monitoring system. The online licensing gateway was most recently updated.

Is marijuana legal for recreational use in Oklahoma? Still not. However, the legalization of recreational marijuana appears to be approaching. The Oklahoma medical marijuana program will continue to thrive when that day arrives.