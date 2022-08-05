$40.3 Million in Cannabis Sales in July - A New Record for New Mexico

William Davis

In July, both medicinal and adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico achieved all-time highs, totaling $40.3 million. According to data provided by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office, sales of cannabis for adult use exceeded $23.5 million, and sales of cannabis for medical use were above $16.8 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pb4NS_0h6Lgbwd00
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham tweetTweet by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

The sums are around $1 million higher than the previous record set in April, the state's first month of adult-use sales.

The greatest July sales figures were recorded in the state's major cities of Albuquerque ($14.6 million), Santa Fe ($3.5 million), Las Cruces ($3.3 million), Hobbs ($1.6 million), and Rio Rancho ($1.6 million).

Only two communities, Alamogordo and Tularosa, sold more medical marijuana than adult-use marijuana in the month: Alamogordo sold $554,409 worth of medical marijuana and around $424,514 worth of adult-use goods.

Only $367 worth of medicinal marijuana was sold in Chama, compared to $4,029 worth of adult-use marijuana, while $905 worth of medicinal marijuana was sold in Peralta, compared to $5,532 worth of adult-use marijuana. Adult-use marijuana sales in New Mexico reached $21.2 million in June, matching May's total.

Gov. Lujan Grisham said,

These numbers show that the impressive sales generated in the first month of legalized recreational cannabis sales were no fluke – and this is only the beginning. We’ve established a new industry that is already generating millions of dollars in local and state revenue and will continue to generate millions more in economic activity across the state, creating thousands of jobs for New Mexicans in communities both small and large.

The Cannabis Control Division of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department, which oversees 35 different industries, professions, and trades, controls more than 500,000 people and enterprises in the state. Our mission is to ensure that competent people and companies provide excellent services to New Mexicans while also maintaining a fair and efficient administrative procedure. Your safety is our top priority.

Medical Marijuana in New Mexico

People must sign up with the New Mexico Medicinal Cannabis Program as patients before they may apply for a medical marijuana card in New Mexico (MCP). However, people cannot sign up with the MCP until they have received a medical marijuana recommendation from an NM cannabis doctor. Later, approved applicants can finish their applications via the Patient Portal for the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Program.

You should be aware that doctors in New Mexico will only certify patients who have one of the qualifying conditions for a medical card. Therefore, it is doubtful that a medical marijuana specialist will endorse medicinal cannabis as a form of treatment if your ailment is not qualified. If you experience one of the following, your doctor may typically consider cannabis treatment for you:

  • a persistent medical issue that is often managed with a prescription drug and which may result in physical or mental dependence
  • a long-term medical illness that results in severe, crippling mental disturbances

