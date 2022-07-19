$5 Million Awarded to New York Community Colleges to Support the Launch of New Cannabis Accreditation Programs

The state of New York has given community colleges $5 million to encourage the creation and enhancement of courses and programs expressly designed to assist people in finding employment in the marijuana sector, the governor of that state said on Monday.

State University Image by lc3105 from Pixabay

Governor Kathy Hochul stated that the short-term financing effort would aid in meeting the industry's need for a qualified workforce and will also support the administration's goal of guaranteeing parity in market possibilities as the state prepares to establish adult-use cannabis stores later this year.

One City University of New York (CUNY) community college will get $2 million, while three community schools in the State University of New York (SUNY) System will each receive $1 million. With the assistance of around a dozen additional community colleges spread out across the state, each of those institutions will act as the program's coordinator for cannabis instruction.

The funds will be utilized for non-degree and degree-eligible programs, courses, stackable credentials, and micro-credentials that will aid nearby marijuana firms in finding skilled personnel in the developing sector.

"New York's new cannabis industry is creating exciting opportunities, and we will ensure that New Yorkers who want careers in this growing sector have the quality training they need to be successful," Governor Kathy Hochul said . "Diversity and inclusion are what makes New York's workforce a competitive, powerful asset, and we will continue to take concrete steps to help ensure everyone has the opportunity to participate in the cannabis industry."

"As we work to get our cannabis industry up and running in New York State, we must ensure that we have a properly trained workforce and a pathway for employment opportunities," said Lieutenant Governor Delgado. "This funding will ensure that SUNY and CUNY can create new or enhance existing programs that target employment within the cannabis industry."

This cannabis credentialing program is in line with Governor Hochul's ongoing commitment to providing New Yorkers, particularly those from historically underprivileged neighborhoods, with new job possibilities while also supplying local firms with a highly qualified, locally sourced labor pool. Candidates for social equality, as defined by the Office of Cannabis Management in local communities, will be served by colleges.

Within the SUNY and CUNY institutions, awards have been given on a competitive basis, with numerous campuses partnering with one college that takes the lead role.

Additionally, by assisting in the linking of employers and job seekers to these crucial training programs, the New York State Department of Labor and the Office of Cannabis Management will promote initiatives to expand learning possibilities. Once finished, the Department will assist applicants with creating resumes, preparing for job interviews, and supplying local employment leads. Each awarded school or group of campuses will get three years of start-up support.

Medical Marijuana in New York

Patients who have been certified by a medical marijuana doctor must register with the New York State (NYS) Medical Marijuana Program in order to acquire medical marijuana in NY. The NYS medical marijuana program issues a medical marijuana card as verification of a patient's enrollment in the program. This card is used by patients to buy cannabis from dispensaries.

Before beginning the process of applying for a New York medical marijuana card , patients must obtain a referral from a registered marijuana doctor. You can start the patient registration procedure with the NYS Medicinal Marijuana Program at health.ny.gov/mmp after getting your medical marijuana certification that has been signed.

Please read the following NYS Medical Marijuana Program application requirements before you start: