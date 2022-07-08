0% Sales Tax for Medical Marijuana Patients in New Jersey

Since last Saturday, July 1, residents of New Jersey who are registered in the state's medical marijuana program are exempt from paying state sales tax on cannabis and cannabis-related items bought through a licensed medical dispensary.

New Jersey Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

The Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act, which Governor Murphy signed into law in 2019, specified the three phases of the sales tax reduction.

For purchases of recreational cannabis, the state's 6.625 percent sales tax is applicable. Cities and towns are allowed to tack on an extra 2% sales tax.

0% Sales Tax for Medical Marijuana Patients Tweet by New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Residents of New Jersey have been griping about the cost of medicinal marijuana for years due to persistent supply problems.

According to a recent statement by NJCRC Executive Director, Jeff Brown, medicinal marijuana users paid around $40 for an eighth of an ounce of cannabis during the first three months of 2022, a decrease from late 2021. He also said that an eighth of an ounce of recreational cannabis now costs between $50 and $65; this works up to a minimum of $400 per ounce.

The Oxford Treatment Center estimates that an ounce of "excellent quality" marijuana costs $326 nationwide, including places where there are only illicit markets.

Jake Honig, a seven-year-old kid whose parents administered him medical cannabis to relieve the symptoms of his brain cancer, inspired the law's creation. Honig's discomfort was reduced by the cannabis he consumed, and the youngster became more active and regained his appetite. However, a 2-ounce monthly quota system in place made it impossible for him to consistently continue using medicinal cannabis. In January 2018, he passed away.

On July 2, 2019, Jake's father, Mike Honig commented,

“Our biggest obstacle was running out of medicine, something that no parent should ever have to endure. Your child goes through everything that’s asked. Surgeries. Radiation. Chemotherapy. And then when it comes time where you can no longer save his life, all you can do is keep him comfortable, you should be allowed to do that.”

Brown said,

“Removing state sales tax on medicinal cannabis is consistent with Gov. Murphy and the Legislature’s intent to prioritize patients and improve affordability. As the sales tax has been phased out from 4% to 2% and now to 0% patients have been able to spend less on their medicine, further ensuring patients are prioritized over recreational consumers.”