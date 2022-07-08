0% Sales Tax for Medical Marijuana Patients in New Jersey

William Davis

Since last Saturday, July 1, residents of New Jersey who are registered in the state's medical marijuana program are exempt from paying state sales tax on cannabis and cannabis-related items bought through a licensed medical dispensary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05jshg_0gZ5ZQoz00
New JerseyImage by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

The Jake Honig Compassionate Use Medical Cannabis Act, which Governor Murphy signed into law in 2019, specified the three phases of the sales tax reduction.

For purchases of recreational cannabis, the state's 6.625 percent sales tax is applicable. Cities and towns are allowed to tack on an extra 2% sales tax.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xYoYg_0gZ5ZQoz00
0% Sales Tax for Medical Marijuana PatientsTweet by New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission

Residents of New Jersey have been griping about the cost of medicinal marijuana for years due to persistent supply problems.

According to a recent statement by NJCRC Executive Director, Jeff Brown, medicinal marijuana users paid around $40 for an eighth of an ounce of cannabis during the first three months of 2022, a decrease from late 2021. He also said that an eighth of an ounce of recreational cannabis now costs between $50 and $65; this works up to a minimum of $400 per ounce.

The Oxford Treatment Center estimates that an ounce of "excellent quality" marijuana costs $326 nationwide, including places where there are only illicit markets.

Jake Honig, a seven-year-old kid whose parents administered him medical cannabis to relieve the symptoms of his brain cancer, inspired the law's creation. Honig's discomfort was reduced by the cannabis he consumed, and the youngster became more active and regained his appetite. However, a 2-ounce monthly quota system in place made it impossible for him to consistently continue using medicinal cannabis. In January 2018, he passed away.

On July 2, 2019, Jake's father, Mike Honig commented,

“Our biggest obstacle was running out of medicine, something that no parent should ever have to endure. Your child goes through everything that’s asked. Surgeries. Radiation. Chemotherapy. And then when it comes time where you can no longer save his life, all you can do is keep him comfortable, you should be allowed to do that.”

Brown said,

“Removing state sales tax on medicinal cannabis is consistent with Gov. Murphy and the Legislature’s intent to prioritize patients and improve affordability. As the sales tax has been phased out from 4% to 2% and now to 0% patients have been able to spend less on their medicine, further ensuring patients are prioritized over recreational consumers.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# new jersey news# nj news# cannabis news# cannabis# healthcare

Comments / 8

Published by

William Davis is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. He has been covering cannabis-related stories for many years and has been involved in educating readers about the potential benefits this tabooed plant can have.

Sheridan, WY
756 followers

More from William Davis

New York City, NY

NY Cannabis Shops Given Ultimatum to Stop Sale of Cannabis Products

This week, 17 stores in New York City received stop and desist letters, putting a damper on the city's expanding—but still illegal—marijuana market. Closed storeImage by Roberto Lee Cortes from Pixabay.

Read full story

Activists in Nebraska Succeed in Their "Raw" Signature Target for the Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

Activists in Nebraska claim to have gathered the necessary number of "raw" signatures for two medical marijuana legalization initiatives to meet the criteria for the November ballot, but they're making one last push to collect about 5,000 more before the submission deadline on Thursday to make sure that enough petitions are valid to pass the muster.

Read full story
8 comments

NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Advocates Permanent Rules for Adult Use

According to an NJBIZ report, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) convened on June 30 to accept 81 new conditional adult-use licenses and to draft long-term regulations for the state's cannabis business.

Read full story
10 comments
Pennsylvania State

Medical Cannabis Patients Can Now Get DUI Protection in Pennsylvania

Last Tuesday, the Senate Transportation Committee voted 13-0 to advance legislation that would shield Pennsylvania's more than 700,000 medicinal marijuana patients from being wrongfully convicted of DUI.

Read full story
74 comments
Arizona State

ADHS Slow to Enact Changes to Address Misallocation of Medical Marijuana Funds

According to a report issued by state auditors last month, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has not yet implemented the necessary adjustments to the way it administers the state's medical marijuana fund that auditors advised three years ago.

Read full story
2 comments
Pennsylvania State

Cannabis Bill on Insurance and Banking In Pennsylvania Reaches the Governor

Following a vote in the House on Friday, a Pennsylvania measure containing protections to safeguard banks and insurers in the state that interact with authorized medical marijuana firms is on its way to the governor's desk. A majority of 173-27 supported the measure, which is a standalone item that has already passed through the legislature this year.

Read full story
24 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Marijuana Prices Drop - Good News for Consumers, Not So for Small Businesses

Cannabis is the one commodity that is defying the trend of rising gas prices, food prices, property prices, and other costs of living. Cannabis sales and pricesCannabis Sales & Cost in Michigan by Brian Perron.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

Hemp-Based Materials for Affordable Housing - Texas A&M University Awarded $3.47 million by the Department of Energy

Texas A&M University has received $3.47 million from the Department of Energy (DOE) to fund a project to 3D print hemp-based construction materials known as hempcrete, with an emphasis on producing affordable housing.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

System of a Down's Odadjian Commemorated “Go Skate Day” with 4 New Strains in Phoenix

In order to celebrate Go Skate Day on a street skate course, Shavo Odadjian, one of the founding members of the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band, skated to the outdoor food court location with his Cowtown Skateboards friends.

Read full story
Minnesota State

New Rules on Intoxicants and Hemp Extracts - Result of Minnesota's THC expansion

In Minnesota, one of many states whose laws will alter the restrictions for hemp-derived goods like delta-8 THC, a first-of-its-kind law enabling adult-use THC sales in locations other than medical marijuana shops goes into effect on Friday.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

"Sun-Grown Cannabis" - NY’s First Canna-Crop Sprouts Under the Sun

The recreational marijuana industry in New York is actually starting to sprout, with farms all throughout the state producing thin-leafed plants that reach for the light. NY made a remarkable decision by giving 203 hemp producers the first opportunity to cultivate marijuana intended for legal sales, which may begin by the end of the year. Later, major indoor growers are anticipated to join.

Read full story
22 comments

A New Chief Equity Officer! New York Cannabis Regulators Appoints Damian Fagon

The New York state cannabis regulators decided to start accepting applications for adult-use cannabis processors and authorized the employment of a point person to oversee the state's work on social justice.

Read full story
California State

First-Ever Winners Announced at the California Cannabis Competition

The first-ever state-approved marijuana competition has been announced by the California State Fair, with 60 prizes and medals going to companies whose goods were evaluated based on lab tests for quality and cannabinoid profiles.

Read full story
Connecticut State

More Than 37,000 Cannabis License Applications Received Ahead of the Deadline in CT

Before the final application deadline for the state last week, Connecticut officials received more than 37,000 applications for cannabis business licenses. 56 adult-use cannabis licenses are up for grabs, and applicants are vying for them.

Read full story
Texas State

Processing and Manufacturing of Smokable Hemp in Texas Prohibited - Supreme Court

For over two years, Texas has struggled with how to regulate smokable hemp, but on June 24, the state's Supreme Court gave clarity when it declared that while people can own, buy, and sell smokable hemp in Texas, they cannot process or produce it there.

Read full story
83 comments

Cloud Technology and Its Impact on the Cannabis Industry

More companies are trying to be part of the action as cannabis legalization expands across North America. While the conventional brick-and-mortar cannabis shop is still a serious competitor, cloud technology is swiftly changing the cannabis market by enabling companies to operate remotely and engage with clients in fresh and creative ways.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy