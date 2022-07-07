Activists in Nebraska Succeed in Their "Raw" Signature Target for the Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

William Davis

Activists in Nebraska claim to have gathered the necessary number of "raw" signatures for two medical marijuana legalization initiatives to meet the criteria for the November ballot, but they're making one last push to collect about 5,000 more before the submission deadline on Thursday to make sure that enough petitions are valid to pass the muster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDN1m_0gXnF7Ms00
Medical Marijuana NebraskaTweet by State Senator Adam Morfeld

The fight to bring the reform issue before voters have been difficult for Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana (NMM), especially after they lost significant campaign money earlier this year.

When a federal judge sided with activists in a case challenging an onerous ballot requirement, activists were relieved, but the pressure to gather enough signatures with little resources has been great.

On Wednesday, Anna Wishart (D) announced that an “overwhelming number of Nebraskans have turned out and signed our petitions in the last ten days.” She continued, “As of early Wednesday morning, we are hovering around the raw number of 87,000 required signatures. At least 5,000 more Nebraskans need to go out TODAY and sign to push us over the required amount and assure we have the necessary signatures to succeed.”

Reaching the required number of signatures is by no means a guarantee that the campaign will be successful in getting medical cannabis reform on the ballot.

A significant buffer is typically sought by activists seeking ballot qualification on any topic in the event that a specific percentage of signatures are found invalid by the state.

The Medical Marijuana Landscape in the US

By the end of 2022, legal marijuana sales are predicted to reach $33 billion, a key B2B cannabis industry website. That is a 32 percent increase over the $25 billion total from 2021. Additionally, the yearly sales are also projected to surpass $52 billion by 2026.

According to a recent Marijuana Policy Project (MPP) analysis, state sales taxes on cannabis climbed by 34% from 2020 to a total of more than $3.7 billion. They discovered that the total tax income states have received from recreational sales since 2014 is $11.2 billion as of March 2022.

After being viewed as an illicit drug for many years, marijuana is now being reconsidered on a cultural and legal basis.

A majority of Americans, according to recent data, are in favor of legalizing marijuana for either medical or recreational use. As a result, marijuana is now legal in many states for both medicinal and recreational uses.

However, some scientists and legislators want to see additional studies to back up certain marijuana advantages. In addition to greater research, there are worries that marijuana's potential hazards may occasionally exceed its advantages.

# nebraska news# cannabis news# cannabis# medical marijuana

