NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Advocates Permanent Rules for Adult Use

William Davis

According to an NJBIZ report, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) convened on June 30 to accept 81 new conditional adult-use licenses and to draft long-term regulations for the state's cannabis business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6TK3_0gWK9Sk100
Cannabis farmImage by Terre Di Cannabis from Pixabay

According to the same news source, the proposed legislation would eventually control how cannabis for adult use is grown, manufactured, distributed wholesale, sold, and delivered throughout the state. The rules build upon the first regulations that the CRC announced in August 2021 and will be published in the New Jersey Register on August 1.

CRC Chair, Dianna Houenou, said, “Today, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission took the historic step of proposing permanent rules for New Jersey’s cannabis industry and expanding our focus on both equity and safety. The regulations approved for formal proposal will create new opportunities for entrepreneurs to join this nascent industry.”

Three new licensing categories—Class 3 Cannabis Wholesalers, Class 4 Cannabis Distributors, and Class 6 Cannabis Delivery Services—are included under the guidelines that were presented last week.

The regulations also make it clear that spaces where cannabis is not handled, like break rooms and bathrooms, do not count toward the 2,500-square-foot cap imposed by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, which originally established the adult-use marketplace, according to NJBIZ. This gives microbusinesses more flexibility.

The proposed regulations would also codify New Jersey's adult-use cannabis sales restrictions, which are 1 ounce of flower, 4 grams of extracts or concentrates, and 1,000 milligrams of THC in edible form.

Adult-use businesses would also need to instruct customers on how to use cannabis safely under the legislation. The proposed regulations further formalize the CRC's prioritization of social justice company applications in its licensing procedure.

The CRC also authorized 81 additional conditional licenses for cultivation, production, and retail at its meeting on June 30. The Social Justice Excise Fee recommendation report recommended that Excise Fee proceeds be reinvested in grants and loans for social equity cannabis firms.

Medical Marijuana in New Jersey

To get medicinal cannabis in the state of New Jersey, qualified patients must enroll in the New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program (NJMMP).

Patients must first receive a certification from a marijuana physician taking part in the NJMMP before beginning the registration procedure. Those who successfully register will then receive an NJMMP card, which allows them to legally purchase, acquire, and use medicinal marijuana in the state.

Protecting patients' access to medicinal marijuana in New Jersey is the responsibility of the NJMMP. The program is also charged with fostering the development of secure cannabis products and overseeing the whole medicinal cannabis business.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cannabis news# cannabis# new jersey news# new jersey

Comments / 10

Published by

William Davis is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. He has been covering cannabis-related stories for many years and has been involved in educating readers about the potential benefits this tabooed plant can have.

Sheridan, WY
732 followers

More from William Davis

0% Sales Tax for Medical Marijuana Patients in New Jersey

Since last Saturday, July 1, residents of New Jersey who are registered in the state's medical marijuana program are exempt from paying state sales tax on cannabis and cannabis-related items bought through a licensed medical dispensary.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

NY Cannabis Shops Given Ultimatum to Stop Sale of Cannabis Products

This week, 17 stores in New York City received stop and desist letters, putting a damper on the city's expanding—but still illegal—marijuana market. Closed storeImage by Roberto Lee Cortes from Pixabay.

Read full story

Activists in Nebraska Succeed in Their "Raw" Signature Target for the Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

Activists in Nebraska claim to have gathered the necessary number of "raw" signatures for two medical marijuana legalization initiatives to meet the criteria for the November ballot, but they're making one last push to collect about 5,000 more before the submission deadline on Thursday to make sure that enough petitions are valid to pass the muster.

Read full story
8 comments
Pennsylvania State

Medical Cannabis Patients Can Now Get DUI Protection in Pennsylvania

Last Tuesday, the Senate Transportation Committee voted 13-0 to advance legislation that would shield Pennsylvania's more than 700,000 medicinal marijuana patients from being wrongfully convicted of DUI.

Read full story
74 comments
Arizona State

ADHS Slow to Enact Changes to Address Misallocation of Medical Marijuana Funds

According to a report issued by state auditors last month, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has not yet implemented the necessary adjustments to the way it administers the state's medical marijuana fund that auditors advised three years ago.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Cannabis Bill on Insurance and Banking In Pennsylvania Reaches the Governor

Following a vote in the House on Friday, a Pennsylvania measure containing protections to safeguard banks and insurers in the state that interact with authorized medical marijuana firms is on its way to the governor's desk. A majority of 173-27 supported the measure, which is a standalone item that has already passed through the legislature this year.

Read full story
24 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Marijuana Prices Drop - Good News for Consumers, Not So for Small Businesses

Cannabis is the one commodity that is defying the trend of rising gas prices, food prices, property prices, and other costs of living. Cannabis sales and pricesCannabis Sales & Cost in Michigan by Brian Perron.

Read full story
34 comments
Texas State

Hemp-Based Materials for Affordable Housing - Texas A&M University Awarded $3.47 million by the Department of Energy

Texas A&M University has received $3.47 million from the Department of Energy (DOE) to fund a project to 3D print hemp-based construction materials known as hempcrete, with an emphasis on producing affordable housing.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

System of a Down's Odadjian Commemorated “Go Skate Day” with 4 New Strains in Phoenix

In order to celebrate Go Skate Day on a street skate course, Shavo Odadjian, one of the founding members of the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band, skated to the outdoor food court location with his Cowtown Skateboards friends.

Read full story
Minnesota State

New Rules on Intoxicants and Hemp Extracts - Result of Minnesota's THC expansion

In Minnesota, one of many states whose laws will alter the restrictions for hemp-derived goods like delta-8 THC, a first-of-its-kind law enabling adult-use THC sales in locations other than medical marijuana shops goes into effect on Friday.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

"Sun-Grown Cannabis" - NY’s First Canna-Crop Sprouts Under the Sun

The recreational marijuana industry in New York is actually starting to sprout, with farms all throughout the state producing thin-leafed plants that reach for the light. NY made a remarkable decision by giving 203 hemp producers the first opportunity to cultivate marijuana intended for legal sales, which may begin by the end of the year. Later, major indoor growers are anticipated to join.

Read full story
22 comments

A New Chief Equity Officer! New York Cannabis Regulators Appoints Damian Fagon

The New York state cannabis regulators decided to start accepting applications for adult-use cannabis processors and authorized the employment of a point person to oversee the state's work on social justice.

Read full story
California State

First-Ever Winners Announced at the California Cannabis Competition

The first-ever state-approved marijuana competition has been announced by the California State Fair, with 60 prizes and medals going to companies whose goods were evaluated based on lab tests for quality and cannabinoid profiles.

Read full story
Connecticut State

More Than 37,000 Cannabis License Applications Received Ahead of the Deadline in CT

Before the final application deadline for the state last week, Connecticut officials received more than 37,000 applications for cannabis business licenses. 56 adult-use cannabis licenses are up for grabs, and applicants are vying for them.

Read full story
Texas State

Processing and Manufacturing of Smokable Hemp in Texas Prohibited - Supreme Court

For over two years, Texas has struggled with how to regulate smokable hemp, but on June 24, the state's Supreme Court gave clarity when it declared that while people can own, buy, and sell smokable hemp in Texas, they cannot process or produce it there.

Read full story
82 comments

Cloud Technology and Its Impact on the Cannabis Industry

More companies are trying to be part of the action as cannabis legalization expands across North America. While the conventional brick-and-mortar cannabis shop is still a serious competitor, cloud technology is swiftly changing the cannabis market by enabling companies to operate remotely and engage with clients in fresh and creative ways.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy