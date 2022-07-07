NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Advocates Permanent Rules for Adult Use

According to an NJBIZ report , the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) convened on June 30 to accept 81 new conditional adult-use licenses and to draft long-term regulations for the state's cannabis business.

According to the same news source, the proposed legislation would eventually control how cannabis for adult use is grown, manufactured, distributed wholesale, sold, and delivered throughout the state. The rules build upon the first regulations that the CRC announced in August 2021 and will be published in the New Jersey Register on August 1.

CRC Chair, Dianna Houenou, said, “Today, the Cannabis Regulatory Commission took the historic step of proposing permanent rules for New Jersey’s cannabis industry and expanding our focus on both equity and safety. The regulations approved for formal proposal will create new opportunities for entrepreneurs to join this nascent industry.”

Three new licensing categories—Class 3 Cannabis Wholesalers, Class 4 Cannabis Distributors, and Class 6 Cannabis Delivery Services—are included under the guidelines that were presented last week.

The regulations also make it clear that spaces where cannabis is not handled, like break rooms and bathrooms, do not count toward the 2,500-square-foot cap imposed by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization Act, which originally established the adult-use marketplace, according to NJBIZ. This gives microbusinesses more flexibility.

The proposed regulations would also codify New Jersey's adult-use cannabis sales restrictions, which are 1 ounce of flower, 4 grams of extracts or concentrates, and 1,000 milligrams of THC in edible form.

Adult-use businesses would also need to instruct customers on how to use cannabis safely under the legislation. The proposed regulations further formalize the CRC's prioritization of social justice company applications in its licensing procedure.

The CRC also authorized 81 additional conditional licenses for cultivation, production, and retail at its meeting on June 30. The Social Justice Excise Fee recommendation report recommended that Excise Fee proceeds be reinvested in grants and loans for social equity cannabis firms.

Medical Marijuana in New Jersey

To get medicinal cannabis in the state of New Jersey, qualified patients must enroll in the New Jersey Medical Marijuana Program ( NJMMP ).

Patients must first receive a certification from a marijuana physician taking part in the NJMMP before beginning the registration procedure. Those who successfully register will then receive an NJMMP card , which allows them to legally purchase, acquire, and use medicinal marijuana in the state.

Protecting patients' access to medicinal marijuana in New Jersey is the responsibility of the NJMMP. The program is also charged with fostering the development of secure cannabis products and overseeing the whole medicinal cannabis business.