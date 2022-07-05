Medical Cannabis Patients Can Now Get DUI Protection in Pennsylvania

William Davis

Last Tuesday, the Senate Transportation Committee voted 13-0 to advance legislation that would shield Pennsylvania's more than 700,000 medicinal marijuana patients from being wrongfully convicted of DUI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoiJt_0gUVhJDk00
Cannabis and DUI LawsImage by JR Byron from Pixabay

The legislation would treat medicinal cannabis the same as any other drug with a prescription. To be charged with DUI, a person would need to demonstrate that their impairment makes it impossible for them to drive safely.

It will now be brought up for discussion in the Senate.

According to the bill's sponsor, Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington County, Pennsylvania's zero-tolerance DUI law currently makes it possible for medical cannabis patients to be detained, charged and found guilty of using their medication while operating a motor vehicle, even if they are not impaired. She referred to it as the state's medicinal cannabis patients' most pressing problem.

At a hearing in September, Pittsburgh criminal defense attorney Patrick Nightingale warned the committee that patients who use medicinal cannabis run the possibility of losing their licenses or potentially going to jail.

According to Bartolotta, the medical marijuana law that was approved in 2016 provides protections for workers, those with professional licenses, and people involved in custody disputes, but it did not address the problem that has resulted in erroneous DUI convictions.

Following a one-vehicle incident last year, Deneke Weber of Harrisburg was among those who were charged with a first-time DUI violation after showing an officer her medicinal marijuana ID card.

The 35-year-old mother of six who spoke with PennLive about her condition said that she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the collision, which she attributed to malfunctioning tires that led the vehicle to swerve into a railing.

Bartolotta added that 33 states, including those where cannabis is illegal, must provide proof of genuine impairment. The National Conference of State Legislatures reports that THC is one of the narcotics for which there is a zero-tolerance policy in 12 states, including Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania State Police testified at the September hearing that they did not believe the proposed change in the law would have a negative effect on highway safety, especially since the legislation prohibits medical cannabis patients from using their legal use of the drug as a defense for driving while intoxicated in a DUI case.

According to a committee worker, if it becomes law, the bill won't be applied retrospectively to medicinal marijuana users who were found guilty of DUI even if they weren't intoxicated.

Medical Marijuana in PA

Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program is a Department of Health's division that oversees medicinal marijuana regulation in Pennsylvania.

Patients who participate in the program can obtain a certification from a qualified physician that enables them to apply for a Patient ID Card (medical marijuana card). Patients in the state have secure access to cannabis-based medications because of the medical card.

The program also registers medicinal marijuana businesses that are active in the state. The major objective is to ensure patient care and safety while facilitating access to medicinal marijuana for patients who qualify to use safe and efficient forms of cannabis.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cannabis news# cannabis# pennsylvania news# pennsylvania

Comments / 72

Published by

William Davis is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. He has been covering cannabis-related stories for many years and has been involved in educating readers about the potential benefits this tabooed plant can have.

Sheridan, WY
637 followers

More from William Davis

Activists in Nebraska Succeed in Their "Raw" Signature Target for the Medical Marijuana Legalization Initiatives

Activists in Nebraska claim to have gathered the necessary number of "raw" signatures for two medical marijuana legalization initiatives to meet the criteria for the November ballot, but they're making one last push to collect about 5,000 more before the submission deadline on Thursday to make sure that enough petitions are valid to pass the muster.

Read full story
8 comments

NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission Advocates Permanent Rules for Adult Use

According to an NJBIZ report, the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) convened on June 30 to accept 81 new conditional adult-use licenses and to draft long-term regulations for the state's cannabis business.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

ADHS Slow to Enact Changes to Address Misallocation of Medical Marijuana Funds

According to a report issued by state auditors last month, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has not yet implemented the necessary adjustments to the way it administers the state's medical marijuana fund that auditors advised three years ago.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Cannabis Bill on Insurance and Banking In Pennsylvania Reaches the Governor

Following a vote in the House on Friday, a Pennsylvania measure containing protections to safeguard banks and insurers in the state that interact with authorized medical marijuana firms is on its way to the governor's desk. A majority of 173-27 supported the measure, which is a standalone item that has already passed through the legislature this year.

Read full story
24 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Marijuana Prices Drop - Good News for Consumers, Not So for Small Businesses

Cannabis is the one commodity that is defying the trend of rising gas prices, food prices, property prices, and other costs of living. Cannabis sales and pricesCannabis Sales & Cost in Michigan by Brian Perron.

Read full story
29 comments
Texas State

Hemp-Based Materials for Affordable Housing - Texas A&M University Awarded $3.47 million by the Department of Energy

Texas A&M University has received $3.47 million from the Department of Energy (DOE) to fund a project to 3D print hemp-based construction materials known as hempcrete, with an emphasis on producing affordable housing.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

System of a Down's Odadjian Commemorated “Go Skate Day” with 4 New Strains in Phoenix

In order to celebrate Go Skate Day on a street skate course, Shavo Odadjian, one of the founding members of the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band, skated to the outdoor food court location with his Cowtown Skateboards friends.

Read full story
Minnesota State

New Rules on Intoxicants and Hemp Extracts - Result of Minnesota's THC expansion

In Minnesota, one of many states whose laws will alter the restrictions for hemp-derived goods like delta-8 THC, a first-of-its-kind law enabling adult-use THC sales in locations other than medical marijuana shops goes into effect on Friday.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

"Sun-Grown Cannabis" - NY’s First Canna-Crop Sprouts Under the Sun

The recreational marijuana industry in New York is actually starting to sprout, with farms all throughout the state producing thin-leafed plants that reach for the light. NY made a remarkable decision by giving 203 hemp producers the first opportunity to cultivate marijuana intended for legal sales, which may begin by the end of the year. Later, major indoor growers are anticipated to join.

Read full story
18 comments

A New Chief Equity Officer! New York Cannabis Regulators Appoints Damian Fagon

The New York state cannabis regulators decided to start accepting applications for adult-use cannabis processors and authorized the employment of a point person to oversee the state's work on social justice.

Read full story
California State

First-Ever Winners Announced at the California Cannabis Competition

The first-ever state-approved marijuana competition has been announced by the California State Fair, with 60 prizes and medals going to companies whose goods were evaluated based on lab tests for quality and cannabinoid profiles.

Read full story
Connecticut State

More Than 37,000 Cannabis License Applications Received Ahead of the Deadline in CT

Before the final application deadline for the state last week, Connecticut officials received more than 37,000 applications for cannabis business licenses. 56 adult-use cannabis licenses are up for grabs, and applicants are vying for them.

Read full story
Texas State

Processing and Manufacturing of Smokable Hemp in Texas Prohibited - Supreme Court

For over two years, Texas has struggled with how to regulate smokable hemp, but on June 24, the state's Supreme Court gave clarity when it declared that while people can own, buy, and sell smokable hemp in Texas, they cannot process or produce it there.

Read full story
78 comments

Cloud Technology and Its Impact on the Cannabis Industry

More companies are trying to be part of the action as cannabis legalization expands across North America. While the conventional brick-and-mortar cannabis shop is still a serious competitor, cloud technology is swiftly changing the cannabis market by enabling companies to operate remotely and engage with clients in fresh and creative ways.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy