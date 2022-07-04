Michigan Marijuana Prices Drop - Good News for Consumers, Not So for Small Businesses

William Davis

Cannabis is the one commodity that is defying the trend of rising gas prices, food prices, property prices, and other costs of living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i24vz_0gU8idff00
Cannabis sales and pricesCannabis Sales & Cost in Michigan by Brian Perron

At $153, the average retail cost of an ounce of marijuana for recreational use dropped sharply in January. According to statistics from Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency, prices have since slightly increased to $191 in March, but even at that price, there has been a 25% decline from $255 in March 2021.

In March of 2020, the common price for an ounce was $471.

This is excellent news for customers. However, smaller cannabis businesses claim they cannot compete with the cheap costs being offered by bigger vertically integrated businesses.

Eric Parkhurst, owner and producer of Ann Arbor's Winewood Organics, a small firm that cultivates, manufactures, and distributes recreational marijuana, claimed that he has seen rivals advertise an ounce of flower for as little as $70. He charges $250 for an ounce.

Parkhurst didn’t believe small businesses can compete with the bigger player. So in order to stand apart, he concentrated more on cultivating organic cannabis and what he thought was more artisan, high-end cannabis rather than competing on pricing.

According to Andrew Brisbo, director of the organization (formerly known as the Marijuana Regulatory Agency), this is a textbook example of supply and demand.

There wasn't much flower available when the state's recreational marijuana sales began at the end of 2019. But during the past several years, a growing number of cannabis grow operations have developed throughout the state, increasing the supply.

And when the outdoor farms harvested their crops in October, Brisbo added, the number of plants collected increased by nearly three times compared to the preceding months. He said that the end of the year normally sees a little decline in consumer demand, which results in an excess supply and reduced pricing.

Around that time, Lume Cannabis Co., one of the biggest cannabis businesses in the state, reached a turning point where its size (it has a 5% market share), the fact that 80% of what it sells in its stores is its own product, and falling flower prices prompted it to take a stand and really just go for it, according to John Gregory, Lume's chief marketing officer.

Lume chose to offer an eighth for $25 as opposed to the original $45. The price of some of its premium strains has decreased from $65 to $35.

While such strategies may be effective over the long run for vertically integrated businesses, producers, distributors, and retailers that must purchase the flower from farmers are placed in a dangerous position since they are unable to recoup their costs.

Pete Truby, VP of Marketing for Glorious Cannabis, a cannabis grower and distributor located in Rochester Hills, said the business is concentrating more on developing value-added goods, like an infused pre-roll, which is a pre-rolled joint with hash added to it, to enhance profitability.

However, industry insiders are concerned about the outcome, particularly for small growers, like Parkhurst at Winewood Organics. By being able to sell cannabis directly to customers and have some control over pricing, as opposed to, say, producing cannabis and selling it to other producers or retailers, he claimed that having a micro business license was crucial for him.

Medical Marijuana in Michigan

The Cannabis Regulatory Agency is in charge of managing Michigan's Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP), which is a state registry program. In accordance with the 2008 voter-approved Michigan Medicinal Marihuana Act, the program gives citizens of Michigan access to medical marijuana.

The MMP in Michigan is in charge of distributing medical marijuana cards to patients and caregivers as well as keeping track of registered users in a database. Dispensaries, growers, processors, and testing facilities are all subject to regulation and licensing under the scheme.

A patient who has been approved by a qualified doctor will be given a card that allows them to buy medical cannabis from dispensaries in the state after receiving the necessary approval. There are several certified dispensaries spread out over Michigan.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cannabis news# michigan news# cannabis

Comments / 27

Published by

William Davis is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. He has been covering cannabis-related stories for many years and has been involved in educating readers about the potential benefits this tabooed plant can have.

Sheridan, WY
580 followers

More from William Davis

Pennsylvania State

Medical Cannabis Patients Can Now Get DUI Protection in Pennsylvania

Last Tuesday, the Senate Transportation Committee voted 13-0 to advance legislation that would shield Pennsylvania's more than 700,000 medicinal marijuana patients from being wrongfully convicted of DUI.

Read full story
55 comments
Arizona State

ADHS Slow to Enact Changes to Address Misallocation of Medical Marijuana Funds

According to a report issued by state auditors last month, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has not yet implemented the necessary adjustments to the way it administers the state's medical marijuana fund that auditors advised three years ago.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Cannabis Bill on Insurance and Banking In Pennsylvania Reaches the Governor

Following a vote in the House on Friday, a Pennsylvania measure containing protections to safeguard banks and insurers in the state that interact with authorized medical marijuana firms is on its way to the governor's desk. A majority of 173-27 supported the measure, which is a standalone item that has already passed through the legislature this year.

Read full story
24 comments
Texas State

Hemp-Based Materials for Affordable Housing - Texas A&M University Awarded $3.47 million by the Department of Energy

Texas A&M University has received $3.47 million from the Department of Energy (DOE) to fund a project to 3D print hemp-based construction materials known as hempcrete, with an emphasis on producing affordable housing.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

System of a Down's Odadjian Commemorated “Go Skate Day” with 4 New Strains in Phoenix

In order to celebrate Go Skate Day on a street skate course, Shavo Odadjian, one of the founding members of the Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band, skated to the outdoor food court location with his Cowtown Skateboards friends.

Read full story

New Rules on Intoxicants and Hemp Extracts - Result of Minnesota's THC expansion

In Minnesota, one of many states whose laws will alter the restrictions for hemp-derived goods like delta-8 THC, a first-of-its-kind law enabling adult-use THC sales in locations other than medical marijuana shops goes into effect on Friday.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

"Sun-Grown Cannabis" - NY’s First Canna-Crop Sprouts Under the Sun

The recreational marijuana industry in New York is actually starting to sprout, with farms all throughout the state producing thin-leafed plants that reach for the light. NY made a remarkable decision by giving 203 hemp producers the first opportunity to cultivate marijuana intended for legal sales, which may begin by the end of the year. Later, major indoor growers are anticipated to join.

Read full story
17 comments

A New Chief Equity Officer! New York Cannabis Regulators Appoints Damian Fagon

The New York state cannabis regulators decided to start accepting applications for adult-use cannabis processors and authorized the employment of a point person to oversee the state's work on social justice.

Read full story
California State

First-Ever Winners Announced at the California Cannabis Competition

The first-ever state-approved marijuana competition has been announced by the California State Fair, with 60 prizes and medals going to companies whose goods were evaluated based on lab tests for quality and cannabinoid profiles.

Read full story
Connecticut State

More Than 37,000 Cannabis License Applications Received Ahead of the Deadline in CT

Before the final application deadline for the state last week, Connecticut officials received more than 37,000 applications for cannabis business licenses. 56 adult-use cannabis licenses are up for grabs, and applicants are vying for them.

Read full story

Processing and Manufacturing of Smokable Hemp in Texas Prohibited - Supreme Court

For over two years, Texas has struggled with how to regulate smokable hemp, but on June 24, the state's Supreme Court gave clarity when it declared that while people can own, buy, and sell smokable hemp in Texas, they cannot process or produce it there.

Read full story
77 comments

Cloud Technology and Its Impact on the Cannabis Industry

More companies are trying to be part of the action as cannabis legalization expands across North America. While the conventional brick-and-mortar cannabis shop is still a serious competitor, cloud technology is swiftly changing the cannabis market by enabling companies to operate remotely and engage with clients in fresh and creative ways.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy