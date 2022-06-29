The first-ever state-approved marijuana competition has been announced by the California State Fair, with 60 prizes and medals going to companies whose goods were evaluated based on lab tests for quality and cannabinoid profiles.

Cannabis farm Image by NickyPe from Pixabay

Late last year, officials originally announced the competition, praising the fact that the state's cannabis business is now being treated equally with other markets and as a real industry.

The California State Fair, an autonomous state organization, is held at the Cal Expo Fairgrounds. The State Fair this year is held from July 15 to July 31; however, consumption is prohibited. The cannabis flower entries were split up into three categories for the science-based competition: indoor, mixed light, and outdoor. Beyond that, terpenes and cannabinoids were used to classify plants rather than conventional distinctions like sativa or indica.

SC Labs offered laboratory testing to choose the winners in 10 categories, including "co-dominant," Myrcene, beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Ocimene, Terpinolene, and Cannabinoids, which included CBDa, CBGa, and THCa. To ensure the greatest possible level of public safety and to precisely identify the genetics, each entry had to pass the California compliance testing standards.

At first sight, it appears that this year's competition's most successful teams were Greenshock Farms, Esensia, and MOCA Humboldt. Wookies, Grape Cookies (2x), and ZOG won gold awards for MOCA Humboldt in several categories that were arranged according to terpenes and cannabinoids. Ridgeline Farms also received three silver medals for Ridgeline Runtz, Green Lantern, and Apples & Bananas.

One of the most intriguing discoveries was Emerald Spirit Botanicals' win in the outdoor special Unique category for Pink Boost Goddess, a product high in THCV. At Emerald Spirit Botanicals, Joseph Haggard manages the farm and handles public relations. His mother, Katie Jeane, is the breeder of Pink Boost Goddess. Smooth floral overtones with a tinge of peppery gas provide Pink Boost Goddess' concentrated, upbeat, and cheerful feeling. They sell their flower at Farm Cut outlets around California as well as with a few other companies that are mentioned on emeraldspiritbotanicals.com.

Under California's food and agriculture legislation, an autonomous state entity called the California Exhibition & State Fair was created. Ex-officio members of the fair's board of directors include many state legislators and governor Gavin Newsom (D).

On the opposite side of the nation, in New York, officials said ahead of the State Fair that adults could use marijuana in any location where tobacco use is allowed because the state had legalized it.