More Than 37,000 Cannabis License Applications Received Ahead of the Deadline in CT

William Davis

Before the final application deadline for the state last week, Connecticut officials received more than 37,000 applications for cannabis business licenses. 56 adult-use cannabis licenses are up for grabs, and applicants are vying for them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JVLJE_0gOZywkA00
Cannabis LawImage by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay

According to a report from Yahoo! News, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection received 23,487 applications for the social equity license that the General Assembly established for communities most affected by cannabis prohibition in addition to 13,806 applications for the general licensing lottery.

15,606 applications, or the majority, requested retail permits, according to the news source. Other license categories include those for growers, producers of food and drinks, and delivery services. According to Yahoo!, the final application deadline of 90 days was June 22.

Regulators will ultimately grant licenses to four micro-cultivators, ten food and beverage producers, six manufacturers, six packagers, four transporters, four hybrid medical and adult-use retailers, twelve adult-use only retailers, and ten delivery services after distributing the 56 available licenses equally among general applicants and social equity applicants, according to the news source.

According to Yahoo!, the Social Equity Council will convene on July 12 to begin considering the applications. Those who are not chosen by the council will be entered into the public lottery. Cannabis for adult use became legal in Connecticut last summer, and sales are set to begin later this year.

Medical Marijuana in Connecticut

In Connecticut, you can only purchase medicinal cannabis if you have a card issued by the CT Medical Marijuana Program. Patients must get cannabis usage certification from a licensed medical marijuana physician in the state before they may register with the CT Medical Marijuana Program. Through QuickMedCards, obtaining a marijuana certification is simple.

Fill out the registration form and make an account first. Next, make an online appointment with a Connecticut medical marijuana doctor in your area. Our preferred telemedicine platform, Doxy, will be used for your consultation, which will take place through a video chat. Typically, a marijuana examination lasts 10 to 15 minutes. Following your consultation, our marijuana doctor will provide you with a marijuana certification that you'll need to submit an application for a medical card on the CT MMP website.

Be aware that only individuals with certain medical conditions as specified by the Connecticut Medical Marijuana Program are eligible for the doctor's recommendation of medicinal cannabis (CT MMP). In many cases, a doctor will advise cannabis therapy if you have:

  • a persistent physical ailment that, when treated, results in severe, crippling psychological illnesses or
  • a persistent medical condition whose treatment might produce physical or mental reliance

Visit this page to get a comprehensive list of requirements for a medical card in Connecticut.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# health# cannabis# connecticut news

Comments / 0

Published by

William Davis is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working with Quick Med Cards. He has been covering cannabis-related stories for many years and has been involved in educating readers about the potential benefits this tabooed plant can have.

Sheridan, WY
18 followers

More from William Davis

New York City, NY

"Sun-Grown Cannabis" - NY’s First Canna-Crop Sprouts Under the Sun

The recreational marijuana industry in New York is actually starting to sprout, with farms all throughout the state producing thin-leafed plants that reach for the light. NY made a remarkable decision by giving 203 hemp producers the first opportunity to cultivate marijuana intended for legal sales, which may begin by the end of the year. Later, major indoor growers are anticipated to join.

Read full story
1 comments

A New Chief Equity Officer! New York Cannabis Regulators Appoints Damian Fagon

The New York state cannabis regulators decided to start accepting applications for adult-use cannabis processors and authorized the employment of a point person to oversee the state's work on social justice.

Read full story
California State

First-Ever Winners Announced at the California Cannabis Competition

The first-ever state-approved marijuana competition has been announced by the California State Fair, with 60 prizes and medals going to companies whose goods were evaluated based on lab tests for quality and cannabinoid profiles.

Read full story
Texas State

Processing and Manufacturing of Smokable Hemp in Texas Prohibited - Supreme Court

For over two years, Texas has struggled with how to regulate smokable hemp, but on June 24, the state's Supreme Court gave clarity when it declared that while people can own, buy, and sell smokable hemp in Texas, they cannot process or produce it there.

Read full story
3 comments

Cloud Technology and Its Impact on the Cannabis Industry

More companies are trying to be part of the action as cannabis legalization expands across North America. While the conventional brick-and-mortar cannabis shop is still a serious competitor, cloud technology is swiftly changing the cannabis market by enabling companies to operate remotely and engage with clients in fresh and creative ways.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy