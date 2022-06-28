More Than 37,000 Cannabis License Applications Received Ahead of the Deadline in CT

Before the final application deadline for the state last week, Connecticut officials received more than 37,000 applications for cannabis business licenses. 56 adult-use cannabis licenses are up for grabs, and applicants are vying for them.

Cannabis Law Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay

According to a report from Yahoo! News, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection received 23,487 applications for the social equity license that the General Assembly established for communities most affected by cannabis prohibition in addition to 13,806 applications for the general licensing lottery.

15,606 applications, or the majority, requested retail permits, according to the news source. Other license categories include those for growers, producers of food and drinks, and delivery services. According to Yahoo!, the final application deadline of 90 days was June 22.

Regulators will ultimately grant licenses to four micro-cultivators, ten food and beverage producers, six manufacturers, six packagers, four transporters, four hybrid medical and adult-use retailers, twelve adult-use only retailers, and ten delivery services after distributing the 56 available licenses equally among general applicants and social equity applicants, according to the news source.

According to Yahoo!, the Social Equity Council will convene on July 12 to begin considering the applications. Those who are not chosen by the council will be entered into the public lottery. Cannabis for adult use became legal in Connecticut last summer, and sales are set to begin later this year.

Medical Marijuana in Connecticut

In Connecticut, you can only purchase medicinal cannabis if you have a card issued by the CT Medical Marijuana Program. Patients must get cannabis usage certification from a licensed medical marijuana physician in the state before they may register with the CT Medical Marijuana Program. Through QuickMedCards, obtaining a marijuana certification is simple.

Fill out the registration form and make an account first. Next, make an online appointment with a Connecticut medical marijuana doctor in your area. Our preferred telemedicine platform, Doxy, will be used for your consultation, which will take place through a video chat. Typically, a marijuana examination lasts 10 to 15 minutes. Following your consultation, our marijuana doctor will provide you with a marijuana certification that you'll need to submit an application for a medical card on the CT MMP website.

Be aware that only individuals with certain medical conditions as specified by the Connecticut Medical Marijuana Program are eligible for the doctor's recommendation of medicinal cannabis (CT MMP). In many cases, a doctor will advise cannabis therapy if you have:

a persistent physical ailment that, when treated, results in severe, crippling psychological illnesses or

a persistent medical condition whose treatment might produce physical or mental reliance