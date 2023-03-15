Dealing with a Devastating Heartbreak in Romantic Relationship

Photo by Adam Flockemann on Unsplash

Dealing with a devastating heartbreak is never easy. Whether it was a long-term relationship or a short-lived romance, the end of a relationship can be incredibly painful. The intense emotions that come with heartbreak can feel overwhelming, and it's normal to feel lost and unsure of what to do next. However, there are steps you can take to help you cope with this difficult time and move forward.

Allow Yourself to Grieve

It's essential to allow yourself to feel the emotions that come with a heartbreak. It's normal to feel sad, angry, hurt, and betrayed. Allow yourself to cry, scream, or do whatever you need to do to release those emotions. Don't bottle up your feelings, as this can lead to more significant issues down the line. Grieving the loss of a relationship is an essential step in the healing process.

Talk to Someone You Trust

Talking to someone you trust can help you process your emotions and gain some perspective. Whether it's a friend, family member, or therapist, having someone to talk to can be incredibly helpful. They can offer support and guidance, helping you work through your feelings and gain some clarity.

Take Care of Yourself

Taking care of yourself is vital during times of stress and sadness. Be sure to get enough sleep, eat healthfully, and exercise frequently.. Self-care is essential during a heartbreak, and it can help you feel better both physically and mentally.

Take a Break from Social Media

It's easy to get caught up in the comparison game on social media, which can make you feel worse during a heartbreak. Taking a break from social media can help you avoid triggers and focus on your healing. You don't have to delete your accounts entirely, but taking a step back can help you feel less overwhelmed.

Do Things You Enjoy

Focusing on activities that bring you joy can help take your mind off the pain. Take time to do things that make you happy, whether it's reading a book, going for a hike, or watching a movie. Doing things you enjoy can help you find some happiness in the midst of the pain.

Be Patient with Yourself

Healing from a heartbreak takes time. Don't expect to feel better overnight. Be patient with yourself and trust that, with time, you will start to feel better. Don't rush the healing process or try to numb your emotions with substances or unhealthy behaviors. Be kind to yourself and take things one day at a time.

In conclusion, dealing with a devastating heartbreak can be incredibly difficult, but it's important to remember that you are not alone in your heartbreak. It may feel like it now, but the pain will eventually subside. Keep taking care of yourself, lean on your support system, and focus on moving forward one day at a time.

ATTRIBUTION

Nast, Condé, and @glamourmag. “How to Get Over a Broken Heart, According to Psychologists.” Glamour, 26 Dec. 2019.

CENTER, KY COUNSELING. “Getting Over a Heartbreak: How to Fix a Broken Heart.” Kentucky Counseling Center, 11 May 2021.

Campbell, Debra. “How to Survive a Broken Heart - Dr Debra Campbell.” Dr Debra Campbell, 12 Nov. 2019.