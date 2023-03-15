Tiger Woods' Ex-Girlfriend Alleges Sexual Assault Against Him, Wants NDA Nullified in Lawsuit

Photo by SCOTT HALLERAN/PGA via PEOPLE

Erica Herman, Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend, has sued the golfer in an effort to get out of their non-disclosure agreement, citing a statute that says that sexual assault cases invalidate NDAs.

Herman, 38, is attempting to have an NDA she signed in August 2017 when she and Woods, 47, started dating, legally annulled, according to the complaint PEOPLE was able to obtain.

Herman argues that the Speak Out Act, which defends victims of sexual assault or harassment, should be used to nullify the NDA.

In the documents, it is stated that Woods and Herman "had a long relationship" that included both work and personal matters. According to the complaint, Herman claims she is "currently unsure what other information about her own life she may discuss or with whom," the complaint states.

Herman, a former restaurant manager, and Woods were first romantically associated in September 2017, when she was spotted with him at the Presidents Cup in New Jersey. Herman wore a badge intended for the wives and girlfriends of players at the tournament, where Woods was the assistant captain for the American team.

Herman has consistently attended Woods' matches at the course over the years. In contrast to Woods' previous relationship with Lindsey Vonn and his highly public marriage to and divorce from Elin Nordegren, the couple has otherwise maintained a very private relationship over the years.

They were hardly ever seen together at non-golf events, but they did go to the 2022 US Open to cheer on Serena Williams. Herman doesn't use social media and has only made three appearances on Woods' Instagram since October 2017.

"No one has signed any paperwork," a friend of Woods told PEOPLE in 2018 about the couple. "It's not like they're pledging their lives to each other. But she's really nice, and Tiger likes her."

"Tiger doesn't like to be alone," the friend added. "But he doesn't like to settle. Not anymore. So when he's with someone, he really needs to be into her."