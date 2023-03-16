Tiger Woods Denies Ex-Girlfriend's $30Million Lawsuit Over Mansion Verbal Agreement

Photo by MATTHEW STOCKMAN via PEOPLE

Tiger Woods has refuted claims that, after the couple split up in October 2020, he tricked Erica Herman into leaving his Florida mansion.

Herman has sued Woods' trust for $30 million, claiming that she had a five-year oral tenancy agreement with the trust to remain in the house they shared for six years, according to Marca.

Woods' attorneys have refuted the existence of any such agreement, claiming that Herman was merely a visitor to the house with no legal rights as a tenant.

In a recent filing obtained by TMZ, Woods' attorneys stated, "During their relationship, Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence."

"Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust, on the one hand, and Ms. Herman, on the other hand. Mr. Woods never transferred to Ms. Herman any ownership interest in or rights of possession to the residence," they continued.

The defense team also refuted Herman's claims that Woods kicked her out of the house and left her stranded at the airport. According to them, Woods had arranged for Herman to "stay at a local luxury resort" and had given her money to put toward a new home.

Herman's choice to sue Woods' trust rather than Woods directly was also criticized in the attorneys' filing. According to their argument, Ms. Herman's action was "nothing more than a transparent attempt by Ms. Herman to avoid her contractual obligation to arbitrate and to gain leverage by litigating her disputes with Mr. Woods in a public forum."

According to PEOPLE, Woods is requesting that an arbitrator hear the claims in order to establish that Herman never had an oral agreement over the house and that she is not entitled to any damages.

The trust's legal representatives also submitted a motion to halt the case until the arbitration dispute is resolved. A redacted copy of the NDA was attached, and it stated that any disputes between Herman and Woods must be resolved through arbitration. The now-ex-couples both signed the contract on August 9, 2017.

Meanwhile, Herman has filed a different lawsuit against Woods personally in addition to the one against the trust. She signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) in August 2017 when she started dating Woods, and now she wants to be released from it. She is unable to publicly discuss their relationship because of the NDA.

According to a law that permits such contracts to be terminated if there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment, Herman's attorneys contend that the NDA should be void. However, the court documents submitted make no mention of any particular assault or harassment claims.

If the judge upholds the NDA, Herman and her attorneys want to know if she can publicly share images, audio recordings, and other information from "sources" who are not subject to the NDA.