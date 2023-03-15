Daughter's TikTok Boosts Dad's Thriller Book to Bestseller

A father of three and full-time lawyer, Lloyd Devereux Richards spent 14 years writing his book and another 11 years hoping for the thriller to take off.

Mr Richards Photo by TIKTOK @STONEMAIDENS via BBC

It didn't happen until his daughter posted a 16-second TikTok video last week with the simple message, "I'd love for him to get some sales."

The book hit No. 1 on Amazon and made her dad exclaim, "I'm ready for a nap."

Speaking to BBC News, he said, "the experience has proven why writers should never quit."

More than 40 million people have watched the popular video, which describes Mr. Richards' long journey to finishing the book, Stone Maidens.

Through the hashtag #BookTok, which readers use to discuss their favorite authors and book picks, TikTok, a short-form video hosting platform, has assisted in boosting sales of hundreds of books in recent years. According to a New York Times article, BookTok assisted authors in selling 20 million printed books in 2021 alone.

Mr. Richards was overwhelmed by the news of his sudden fame and broke down in tears as he read the TikTok post's comments after learning it had gone viral from his daughter.

Marguerite Richards, his daughter, shed tears too as she thanked the purchasers. She told her dad, "Because of them, you're number one."

"He doesn't even know what TikTok is," she added.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr. Richards said the "last week has been a whirlwind experience for me, truly mind blowing".

"However, I earnestly believe that it is most important for a writer to never take no for an answer, to persevere, and never, never give up."

The novel, which is about an FBI forensic anthropologist investigating a serial killer who strangles women and dumps their bodies in the ravines of southern Indiana, was published in 2012, and according to Mr. Richards' daughter, her father, who resides with his wife in Montpelier, Vermont, was content simply to have finished it.

According to his Amazon biography, Mr. Richards developed his knowledge of true crime while working as a senior law clerk for an Indiana judge, conducting research and writing drafts for published opinions, including one on the appeal of a serial killer sentenced to death.

The book and its author's story received a lot of praise from fans on TikTok.

"I've never ordered something so fast in my life," one user said after seeing the heartwarming video.

But Mr. Richards is not savoring his success. According to his Amazon biography, he is currently working on a sequel to the book.