Lady Gaga Won't Perform at Oscars, But Rihanna Will: Here's Why

Photo by Matt Sayles Ampas via US Today

Lady Gaga will not be performing at Sunday night's Oscars, which will feature a performance from Rihanna.

Glenn Weiss, the executive producer and showrunner of the Oscars, informed reporters on Wednesday that Lady Gaga would not be performing "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick," which was nominated for best original song.

"I would love to say, 'No I can't confirm,' but y'know what? I'm gonna tell ya," Weiss told reporters. "So here's where we are: We actually invited all five nominees -- we have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp -- [but] she is in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie."

According to ABC News, many people had assumed that Lady Gaga wouldn't be able to perform because of her busy schedule filming "Joker: Folie à Deux," which will also feature Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener and will be released in October 2024.

"After a bunch of back and forth, it didn't feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we're used to with her, that she's used to," Weiss explained Wednesday. "So she is not going to perform on the show."

"However, this is all from our point of view of somebody making a movie and us completely understanding that that's what's a priority in this business," he added. "Especially when we're honoring movies."

In addition to Rihanna, who will be performing "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Sunday, viewers will see performances of songs from the movies "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Tell It Like a Woman" and "RRR."