Over 3.2 million Calico Critter Toys Recalled After 2 Deaths Reported

Epoch Everlasting Play recalls all Calico Critters Animal Figures and sets sold with bottle and pacifier accessories Photo by Epoch Everlasting Play via Good Morning America

The manufacturer of the well-known Calico Critter toys announced on Thursday that it is recalling millions of toys with parts that may pose a choking hazard for kids.

The announcement was made by Epoch Everlasting Play LLC in conjunction with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

More than 3.2 million units of Calico Critters flocked animal figures and sets, which come with bottle and pacifier accessories, are affected by the recall, according to Good Morning America.

The company, which is based in Pine Brook, New Jersey, claimed to be aware of three reported incidents involving the pacifier accessories in particular, two of which were fatal. These incidents involved a 2-year-old in New Mexico in 2018 and a 9-month-old in Japan in 2015.

According to a CPSC recall announcement, the affected bottle and pacifier accessories were made in China, imported by Epoch Everlasting Play LLC, and sold between January 2000 and December 2021 at major retailers like Meijer and Walmart as well as online at the Calico Critters website and on Amazon. The company claimed that they were sold in a variety of colors.

Epoch said on its official recall website that "the bottle accessories were sold in yellow, pink, blue, and orange colors. One style of the bottle has two yellow handles. The pacifier accessories were sold in yellow, orange, pink, dark pink, blue, and teal colors."

Anyone in possession of a recalled accessory has been urged by Epoch and the CPSC to "please immediately take them away from children" and destroy them.

The company advised adults to use scissors to "cut the top off the bottle and cut the handle [off] the pacifier" in order to properly dispose of the accessories.

The toy company has a complete list of recalled goods with associated item numbers on its recall website, and it has developed a request form for impacted people to register, upload a picture of the destroyed recalled item, and ask for a free replacement accessory.