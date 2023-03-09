Brad Pitt Plans to Have Kids with New Girlfriend Ines De Ramon, and Ex Jennifer Aniston Finds It ‘Painful’

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston was upset to learn that he intends to have a child with Ines De Ramon, his new girlfriend.

The Bullet Train actor's relationship with his other ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, caused her heartbreak, and now seeing him with De Ramon has caused her yet more heartache.

A source who spoke to Closer Magazine said that "it’s ironic" for Aniston "seeing Brad wooing Ines, in Paris of all places, since that was very much their go-to as a romantic destination."

It has "been a little painful for her" to see Pitt spending time with the jewelry designer in Paris because Aniston has "some of the happiest memories" of her time there with Pitt.

The source added, "Jen has long since accepted that she and Brad aren’t getting back together, and she’s at peace with that."

"So, for the most part, there’s no big issue seeing him moving on and finding love again, but of course she’s only human, so there’s still a case of ‘what if’ that creeps in from time to time."

"Jen and Brad have mutual friends, so she’s well aware that things with Ines have become serious and that he’s talking marriage and hoping to start a family with her."

"That’s a lot to take in, of course, since she spent so much of her life dreaming of the same thing," the source revealed.

According to The News International, Aniston recently revealed her difficult IVF process and difficulties conceiving a child while she was married to Pitt, making it clear how much she yearned to have children with him.

"It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Aniston revealed in an interview with Allure Magazine. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor. You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed," she added.

The insider added that Aniston could still settle down and start a family if she finds the "perfect partner," but that it's very "unlikely" and "that's why the idea of Brad having kids with Ines has been so painful for her."