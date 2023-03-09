Elon Musk Publicly Mocks Twitter Employee with a Disability

Elon Musk Photo by Tesla Owners Club Belgium, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

A two-year Twitter employee who had been locked out of his work computer for more than a week was unsure of his employment status. He consequently tweeted CEO Elon Musk a question.

"Maybe if enough people retweet, you'll answer me here?" Haraldur Thorleifsson, who joined the company after it acquired his startup, Ueno, tweeted on Monday.

Musk, who has nearly 131 million followers on the platform, responded on Tuesday and asked, "What work have you been doing?"

Musk quizzed Thorleifsson about his work in the ensuing exchange, and expressed doubts about any limitations brought about by a disability. Thorleifsson, a design manager, has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair.

In a post, Musk said Thorleifsson "did no actual work, claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm."

In response, Thorleifsson tweeted: "This wasn't a problem in Twitter 1.0 since I was a senior director and my job was mostly to help teams move forward, give them strategic and tactical guidance."

"I'm typing this on my phone btw," Throleifsson, who goes by "Halli," later added. "It's easier for [sic] because I only need to use one finger."

Musk, who is ranked as the second-richest person in the world by Fortune, has come under fire recently for the company's job cuts.

According to ABC News, more than half of Twitter's 7,500 employees were let go in the days following Musk's acquisition of the company in October, prompting questions about Twitter's ability to maintain its platform.

Musk demanded that staff members pledge to be "extremely hardcore" or accept three months of severance upon leaving the company in a memo to staff members in November. Many people opted to go.

Musk defended his actions at Twitter as being part of an aggressive strategy to save the company from financial ruin, which he referred to as an "emergency fire drill" in a Twitter Spaces interview in December.

"That's the reason for my actions," he added. "They may seem sometimes spurious or odd or whatever."

Musk has claimed in the past that his $44 billion purchase price for the platform was too high. An inquiry for comment was not answered by Twitter.

Thorleifsson claimed on Monday that he got a message from Twitter that he was no longer employed there.

Later on Monday, Musk said he spoke with Thorleifsson via video call to "figure out what's real vs what I was told," and added, "Better to talk to people than communicate via tweet."

However, by Monday evening, Musk had apologized and said that he had extended an invitation for Thorleifsson to rejoin Twitter.

"I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation," Musk tweeted. "It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful."

"He is considering remaining at Twitter," Musk added.

Thorleifsson, a philanthropist in his native Iceland, has spearheaded an initiative to build 1,500 wheelchair ramps across the country to increase accessibility.

He didn't seem to say whether he planned to join the company again.

Thorleifsson said to his 200,000 followers in his final post on Tuesday: "Anyway, that's enough about me." "How are you doing?" he continued.