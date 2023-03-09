Chris Rock's Daughter Kicked Out of School After Being Caught Sneaking Out and Drinking

Chris Rock Photo by Andy Witchger, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Chris Rock has garnered a lot of media attention in the past year following the infamous slap onstage at the 2021 Oscars, and in his most recent Netflix special, "Selective Outrage," he targeted Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith repeatedly. However, he also shared a startling tale about the expulsion of his own daughter from school.

The comedian claimed that his daughter Lola attended a very expensive private school and said that he "identifies as poor," so he found it odd that "my kids ski, ride horses, they fence."

According to Business Insider, Rock recalled that in her senior year, Lola traveled to Portugal with her friends on a school trip, which Rock recalled, adding that she and her friends sneaked out to go out drinking. He stated, "Of course, they got busted. Rich, white schools, they don't play that."

The "Grown Ups" and "Spiral" star added that the parents of the kids all hired lawyers to help deal with the incident, saying: "Even the ones that were lawyers got lawyers — good lawyers."

However, Rock claimed his daughter wasn't taking the circumstance seriously, and he returned home to find her "just laughing with, like, three of her little white girlfriends."

He added: "Lola is like, 'Daddy, stop it. You're so serious! I'll be back in school in no time.'"

Sadly for Lola, this remark convinced Rock that she needed to change her behavior. Rock then went to the school and spoke with Lola's dean.

Rock recalled telling the dean: "I need you to kick my daughter out of this school. I need you to kick her black ass out of this school. I need my black child to learn her lesson right now before she is up on Only Fans and some shit.

"Please kick my child out."

He followed up by saying: "They kicked her out. They kicked them all out, but they kicked my child out first."

Rock was also quick to point out that since Lola ended up attending college, everything turned out okay. And his life is "pretty good" "except for some weird things," he added.