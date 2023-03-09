Meghan and Harry 'Snubbed by Hollywood' Because They 'Lacked Decorum'

Prince Harry and Meghan Photo by Northern Ireland Office, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have allegedly been "snubbed by Hollywood" because they "lack decorum," a royal expert has claimed.

Following the publication of Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, and the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries, support for Harry and Meghan has significantly decreased, especially in the US, according to Daily Express.

The couple appeared to have believed that Hollywood would embrace them, but Harry's statement regarding the Royal Family has taken the couple in a different direction than they had anticipated.

Harry and Meghan did not receive an invitation to any of the 2023 BAFTA events and were reportedly "not welcomed" at the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party, which was held in Los Angeles last month. The Prince and Princess of Wales, however, attended despite not being invited, and royal fans were thrilled to see them on the red carpet.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, journalist and royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield said, "I do think that Harry and Meghan expected more support from Hollywood than they have recently received."

Ms. Schofield added: "I think Harry and Meghan had an amazing opportunity to elevate themselves and actually be Hollywood royalty, but their decorum is making people think twice about the association."

Prince Harry was diagnosed with a new condition during a live interview with therapist Gabor Maté

The Duke of Sussex has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) by a trauma expert during a live interview.

Prince Harry spoke extensively with Dr. Gabor Maté about losing his mother Diana. The doctor surprised the Duke during the interview, which cost Britons £17 to watch, by stating that he believed Harry had the condition.