Kylie Jenner Loses ONE MILLION Followers on Instagram After Fans Think She 'Shaded' Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner has paid a price as a result of her rumored rift with Selena Gomez.

The 25-year-old founder of Kylie Cosmetics, who recently flaunted her curves to promote her beauty line, has lost more than 500,000 followers, according to SocialBlade.com.

This happened after a TikTok user claimed Gomez, 30, had disparaged the actress's eyebrows on the platform shortly after the 'Only Murders in the Building' star shared her own eyebrow-related experience.

Instagram reported that Kylie lost a total of one million followers for the month, going from having about 380 million to 379 million fans on the platform.

The rumored feud happened around the time Kylie lost her position as the most followed woman on Instagram to Selena.

According to the Daily Mail, both women addressed the accusations and denied having a feud.

Kylie commented, "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever, and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly."

Selena chimed in with, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!'

The People You Know singer, who has been public about her mental health struggles, then said she was taking a break from social media."

Since February 22, she has not uploaded anything to her TikTok account.

Selena has been steadily gaining Instagram followers, and according to Instagram, she has added about eight million since the alleged feud started.

The Wolves singer and the Kardashian/Jenner clan appeared to be attempting to patch up the alleged divide with the aid of the younger generation.

North West, the nine-year-old niece of Kylie, and Gracie, the younger singer of Selena, collaborated to make homemade pasta in four TikTok videos.

It's unclear how viewers responded to the reels because the comments feature was disabled on the Kim and North accounts.